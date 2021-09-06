New vehicle and driver’s licence fees for South Africa

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has proposed updated fees for vehicle and driver’s licence renewals in a Government Gazette published on Friday.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the proposed fee schedule has 30 days to do so.

Among the fees being adjusted is a transaction fee that licensing authorities, such as testing centres, must pay to the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

This fee is added to license renewal costs paid by South African motorists.

BusinessTech reported that the adjustment of the transaction fee to R72 is its first-ever decrease, having risen steadily from R30 in 2007.

The transaction fee peaked at R82 when it was last adjusted in 2019.

The following table summarises the licensing and transaction fees that Mbalula’s department proposed.

Service Fee Transaction Fee R72 Issuance and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via ordinary mail R28 Issuance and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via registered mail R72 Issuance and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via courier service R99 Online registration of a motor vehicle by the title holder R700 Online notification of change of ownership by the current title holder R700 Online booking for the renewal of credit card format driving licence R250 Delivery of a credit card format driving licence R99 Request for an electronic copy of the Accident Report R60

This fee adjustment comes after the government announced an extension of the grace period for expired driver’s licences to be renewed.

The grace period was extended from 31 August 2021 to 31 March 2022 in a bid to “to give motorists a fair opportunity to renew their licences,” Mbalula said.

All learner’s licences, temporary driver’s licences, professional driving permits, and driver’s licence cards that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 are considered to be valid.

Motorists have battled to renew their driver’s licences due to a backlog at driver’s licence testing centres aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport announced the “Request A Slot” project to combat the backlog.

The Department suggests motorists request a slot online on: https://online.natis.gov.za or on their Android-based APP: RenewOnline_GP (still to launch on the Google Play Store).

Alternatively, motorists can request a slot by emailing one of the following addresses:

Mbalula indicated that more than 1.2 million expired licences still require renewal, with the Road Traffic Management Corporation acknowledging a backlog of 500,000 applications.