Huawei’s gifts to South African MPs — smartphones, tablets, whisky, and wine

8 September 2021

The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests has released its Register for Members’ Interests for 2020, revealing the financial interests and gifts received by MPs.

It said the intention of publishing the register is to build trust and confidence in Parliament through transparency.

Every member of Parliament is required to disclose significant gifts received, holdings in companies, and ownership of shares.

According to Parliamentary Communication Services, the release of the register enhances work done by the committee as it emphasises accountability.

MyBroadband looked at gifts received and shares owned by MPs during the reporting period.

Vodacom supplied one gift to a minister — Durban July tickets valued at R4,000 to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams declared her financial interests in Vodacom and MTN.

Ndabeni-Abrahams, who now serves as the Minister of Small Business Development since the last Cabinet reshuffle, revealed that she owned 100 Vodacom shares (R13,375) and 817 MTN shares (R104,500).

Deputy Minister to the Presidency, Pinky Kekana, who previously served as Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, was sponsored a smartphone from Huawei and MTN. The value of the device was not disclosed.

The table below presents a summary of gifts declared by MPs:

Gifts, Hospitality, and Benefits to MPs
Company MP Party Gift Value
MTN / Huawei Pinky Kekana ANC Huawei Smartphone Undisclosed
Huawei Blade Nzimande ANC Huawei Mate Pro 5G R16,500
Huawei Cassel Mathale ANC Huawei MediaPad M5 lite and watch R9,700
Huawei Cassel Mathale ANC Voice Caddie R1,400
Huawei Ronald Lamola ANC 15-year-old Glenfiddich single malt whisky (2 bottles) R2,800
Huawei Ronald Lamola ANC Kanonkop wine R350
Huawei Sindisiwe Chikunga ANC Bottle and Diary R150
Vodacom Bheki Cele ANC Durban July Tickets (2019) R4,000
Cell C Darren Bergman DA Upgrades and service (benefits) Unspecified

