Adjusted Level 2 lockdown rules for South Africa — what you can and can’t do

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has published updated regulations for South Africa’s adjusted alert level 2 lockdown in the Government Gazette.

In a separate notice, Dlamini-Zuma also extended South Africa’s National State of Disaster by another month — to 15 October 2021.

The gazetting of the new lockdown rules follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday that South Africa would move to Alert Level 2 as the number of daily new cases of Covid–19 continues to decline.

In addition to relaxing existing lockdown restrictions, Dlamini-Zuma also imposed additional requirements on district municipalities.

The gazette states that district municipalities, after consulting with the local municipalities in their areas, must alert communities of increasing Covid-19 infections.

District municipalities must publish areas with high infection rates on their websites and in the local media.

They are required to update the information as and when it becomes available.

The updated lockdown regulations published by Dlamini-Zuma are effective from 13 September 2021.

They are summarised below.

Curfew and mask mandate

It remains a criminal offence to not wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while in a public place, with certain exceptions.

Failing to comply with an instruction from an enforcement officer to wear a mask may result in a fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Everyone is confined to their homes from 23:00 until 04:00 unless they are performing an essential service as determined by a cabinet minister, have a permit, or are attending to a security or medical emergency.

If you have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew, you will be allowed to do so provided that you have a valid boarding pass or a copy of the airline ticket.

The following establishments and venues must close by 22:00 to allow staff and patrons to get home before the start of the curfew.

Cinemas

Theatres

Casinos

Museums, galleries and archives

Public swimming pools

Beaches and public parks

Game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums and zoos

Gyms and fitness centres

Restaurants, bars, shebeens and taverns

Venues hosting auctions

Venues hosting professional sport

Venues hosting faith-based or religious gatherings

Venues hosting social, political and cultural gatherings

Gatherings and funerals

Religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings are restricted to 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

These restrictions apply to restaurants, bars, shebeens, casinos, and entertainment facilities. They also apply to conferencing, expo, and fitness centres.

Funerals are permitted but are limited to a maximum of 50 attendees, depending on the capacity of the venue, and a maximum duration of two hours.

During a funeral, people must wear their masks and adhere to all health and safety protocols and social distancing measures. Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remain forbidden.

Initiation practices are permitted, subject to relevant risk-adjusted protocols.

Post-initiation celebrations are permitted, with guests limited to 100 people for indoor venues and 250 people for outdoor venues.

If a venue can’t accommodate the number of people mentioned above while maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres between them, it is restricted to 50% of its total capacity.

Premises closed to the public

Night clubs remain closed to the public.

Other premises may be closed if there is a risk of anyone being exposed to Covid–19 at the place in question.

Alcohol

The sale of alcohol has been unbanned but remains restricted.

Liquor stores and other licensed establishments can sell alcohol for off-site consumption between 10:00 and 18:00 from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Restaurants, taverns, and shebeens can sell alcohol for on-site consumption within their licence conditions until 22:00 every evening.

Registered wineries, wine farms, micro-breweries, and micro-distilleries can sell liquor for on-site and off-site consumption until 22h00.

The sale of alcohol at duty-free shops in the international departures area of airports is unrestricted.

Travel and transport

Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel (200km or more).

Public transport may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel.

A driver, owner or operator of public transport must not allow anyone not wearing a face mask covering their nose and mouth to board their vehicle.

Inter-provincial travel is permitted.

Summary