Adjusted Level 2 lockdown rules for South Africa — what you can and can’t do

13 September 2021

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has published updated regulations for South Africa’s adjusted alert level 2 lockdown in the Government Gazette.

In a separate notice, Dlamini-Zuma also extended South Africa’s National State of Disaster by another month — to 15 October 2021.

The gazetting of the new lockdown rules follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday that South Africa would move to Alert Level 2 as the number of daily new cases of Covid–19 continues to decline.

In addition to relaxing existing lockdown restrictions, Dlamini-Zuma also imposed additional requirements on district municipalities.

The gazette states that district municipalities, after consulting with the local municipalities in their areas, must alert communities of increasing Covid-19 infections.

District municipalities must publish areas with high infection rates on their websites and in the local media.

They are required to update the information as and when it becomes available.

The updated lockdown regulations published by Dlamini-Zuma are effective from 13 September 2021.

They are summarised below.

Curfew and mask mandate

It remains a criminal offence to not wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while in a public place, with certain exceptions.

Failing to comply with an instruction from an enforcement officer to wear a mask may result in a fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Everyone is confined to their homes from 23:00 until 04:00 unless they are performing an essential service as determined by a cabinet minister, have a permit, or are attending to a security or medical emergency.

If you have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew, you will be allowed to do so provided that you have a valid boarding pass or a copy of the airline ticket.

The following establishments and venues must close by 22:00 to allow staff and patrons to get home before the start of the curfew.

  • Cinemas
  • Theatres
  • Casinos
  • Museums, galleries and archives
  • Public swimming pools
  • Beaches and public parks
  • Game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums and zoos
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Restaurants, bars, shebeens and taverns
  • Venues hosting auctions
  • Venues hosting professional sport
  • Venues hosting faith-based or religious gatherings
  • Venues hosting social, political and cultural gatherings

 

Gatherings and funerals

Religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings are restricted to 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

These restrictions apply to restaurants, bars, shebeens, casinos, and entertainment facilities. They also apply to conferencing, expo, and fitness centres.

Funerals are permitted but are limited to a maximum of 50 attendees, depending on the capacity of the venue, and a maximum duration of two hours.

During a funeral, people must wear their masks and adhere to all health and safety protocols and social distancing measures. Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remain forbidden.

Initiation practices are permitted, subject to relevant risk-adjusted protocols.

Post-initiation celebrations are permitted, with guests limited to 100 people for indoor venues and 250 people for outdoor venues.

If a venue can’t accommodate the number of people mentioned above while maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres between them, it is restricted to 50% of its total capacity.

Premises closed to the public

Night clubs remain closed to the public.

Other premises may be closed if there is a risk of anyone being exposed to Covid–19 at the place in question.

Alcohol

The sale of alcohol has been unbanned but remains restricted.

Liquor stores and other licensed establishments can sell alcohol for off-site consumption between 10:00 and 18:00 from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Restaurants, taverns, and shebeens can sell alcohol for on-site consumption within their licence conditions until 22:00 every evening.

Registered wineries, wine farms, micro-breweries, and micro-distilleries can sell liquor for on-site and off-site consumption until 22h00.

The sale of alcohol at duty-free shops in the international departures area of airports is unrestricted.

Travel and transport

Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel (200km or more).

Public transport may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel.

A driver, owner or operator of public transport must not allow anyone not wearing a face mask covering their nose and mouth to board their vehicle.

Inter-provincial travel is permitted.

Summary

What you are required to do
What you must do
  • Wear a cloth mask in public.
  • Keep a distance of 1.5m from other people.
  • Wash your hands regularly.
  • Avoid crowds and gatherings.
  • Sanitise surfaces regularly.
What is not allowed
  • No person may be evicted from their land.
Leaving your home
What is allowed
  • A person must wear a face mask while in a public place, except when undertaking vigorous exercise outdoors.
What is not allowed
  • Every person is confined to their place of residence from 23:00 until 04:00 daily.
Funerals
What is allowed
  • Attendance at a funeral is limited to 50 people.
  • If a venue can’t accommodate the maximum number of people while maintaining social distancing of 1.5m between everyone, it is limited to 50% of its total capacity.
  • A person must wear a face mask during a funeral and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures.
What is not allowed
  • Night vigils and post-funeral gatherings are not allowed.
  • Funerals may not be longer than two hours.
Gatherings and sporting events
What is allowed
  • Workplace gatherings for work purposes — all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.
  • Religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings are restricted to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.
  • Restaurants, bars, shebeens, taverns, conferences, expos, gyms, fitness centres, casinos, and entertainment facilities are also limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.
  • Initiation ceremonies are permitted. Post-initiation celebrations are restricted to 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.
  • If a venue can’t accommodate the maximum number of people while maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 meters between everyone, it is restricted to 50% of its capacity.
What is not allowed
  • No spectators are allowed at the venue of a sports match.
  • No international sports events involving countries with a high Covid-19 infection risk are allowed.
Premises and places closed
What is allowed
  • Most businesses may operate, with certain exceptions.
What is not allowed
  • Night clubs remain closed to the public.
Opening of borders
What is allowed
  • Travelling to and from South Africa via air travel is allowed, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.
  • All international travellers must present a negative Covid-19 test or finance their own upon arrival.
  • International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, Lanseria, Kruger Mpumalanga, and Cape Town International Airports.
  • The 20 land borders which were previously operational will remain fully operational.
What is not allowed
  • The 33 land borders which were closed will remain closed.
Public Transport
What is allowed
  • All public transport is allowed, with strict safety guidelines and the mandatory wearing of masks.
  • Bus and taxi services may carry 70% of their licensed capacity for long-distance trips of over 200km.
  • Bus and taxi services may carry 100% of their licensed capacity for trips shorter than 200km.
Beaches and Parks
What is allowed
  • Beaches, botanical gardens, aquariums, dams, zoos, and other public spaces are open to the public all day, except during the hours of the curfew.
What is not allowed
  • No consumption of alcohol is allowed in public places, except at licensed establishments.
Sale and Dispensing of Liquor
What is allowed
  • The sale of liquor for off-site consumption by licensed premises between 10:00 and 18:00 from Monday to Friday.
  • On-site consumption is permitted until 22:00 daily.
  • No restrictions on sale of alcohol at duty-free shops at international airports.
  • Registered wineries, wine farms, micro-breweries, and micro-distilleries may sell alcohol for on-site and off-site consumption until 22h00 daily.
  • Transport of liquor.
Economic Sector
What is allowed
  • Most businesses may operate, with certain exceptions.
What is not allowed
  • Night clubs and international sports events involving high-risk Covid-19 countries are not allowed.
Movement between provinces
What is allowed
  • Inter-provincial travel is allowed.
Exercise and Sport
What is allowed
  • Exercise like walking, jogging, and cycling is allowed, except between the hours of curfew.

Now read: South Africa’s digital Covid–19 vaccine passport launching this month

Share your thoughts: Adjusted Level 2 lockdown rules for …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Adjusted Level 2 lockdown rules for South Africa — what you can and can’t do