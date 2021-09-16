Former deputy communications minister dies

Deputy Minister in the Presidency and former deputy communications minister Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize has died at 69, News24 reports.

A member of the national executive committee (NEC), official records state that Mkhize was elected as a member of Parliament in the National Assembly during 2009.

Former President Jacob Zuma appointed her as Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services on 26 May 2014, where she served until 31 March 2017.

She briefly served as the Minister of Home Affairs from 31 March 2017 to 17 October 2017 before being moved to the portfolio of Higher Education and Training, where she served until 26 February 2018.

Mkhize was without portfolio until Ramaphosa appointed her as Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities on 30 May 2019.

Mkhize held a BA degree in Psychology, Social Work, and Sociology from the University of Zululand obtained in 1976; a BA Honours in Psychology from the University of Natal obtained in 1978; and a Masters degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of Natal obtained in 1981.

She was an Honorary Professor of Psychology at the University of South Africa and was studying towards a PhD through the University of Natal.

Prior to her appointment as Deputy Minister, Prof Mkhize served as Ambassador of South Africa to the Netherlands from 2005 to 2008.

She was Deputy Minister of Correctional Services from May 2009, to June 2012, and the Deputy Minister of Economic Development from June 2012 until May 2014.

