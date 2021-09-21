South Africa’s R350 Covid-19 grants can be collected from Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay and Boxer stores around South Africa will become a collection point for the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant on 22 September.

However, not all grant recipients will be allowed to collect from the retailers.

Only beneficiaries who have received an SMS from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) confirming their collection payout point as a Pick n Pay or Boxer store can use the new collections points.

The South African Post Office said that this system would relieve pressure on its branches.

Pick n Pay and Boxer said that they are the first retailers to become a collection point for the SRD grant.

“Pick n Pay and Boxer are proud to assist grant beneficiaries access their funds more conveniently and safely, ensuring they receive much-needed relief quicker than before,” said John Bradshaw, the omnichannel retail executive at Pick n Pay.

The companies provided the following steps to collecting the SRD grant from their stores:

The grant applicant receives an SMS from Sassa confirming their successful application. A grant beneficiary will receive an SMS message from Sassa confirming the collection point and advising on the day of collection. The beneficiary must take their ID and physical cellphone (number registered at Sassa) to the store when collecting their grant. Enter ID number and the registered Sassa cellphone number at the till point to confirm the funds are available for collection. Beneficiary immediately receives a USSD message which they must approve on their cellphone before the cash is handed over.

Beneficiaries will never be asked to enter personal information on their cell phones or to click on a link, the retailers and the Post Office warned

They also noted that Pick n Pay and Boxer do not manage the application and approval of grant funds or when and where collections can be made. This process is run entirely by Postbank.

Pick n Pay collection points exclude BP Pick n Pay Express, Pick n Pay Clothing and Pick n Pay Liquor stores.

Pick n Pay is also a Sassa grant payout point. These payments are made over three days each month for eligible pension, disability and child grants.