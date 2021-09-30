Online car licence renewal app launch date announced

The South African Post Office (SAPO) says it has begun development on a mobile application to renew motor vehicle licences and plans to release it by the end of October.

In a statement issued this week, the Post Office said it would like its clients to complete the whole licence renewal in the comfort of their own homes or offices.

The whole renewal process, including payment, will be done on the app — leaving only the last step of receiving the actual disc.

Motorists will do this in one of two ways: they can choose to collect from a nearby Post Office outlet nearby, or SAPO can deliver the disc to you for a nominal delivery fee.

“We are serious about serving our customers’ needs — we have introduced a culture of being obsessed with the customer,” said Nomkhita Mona, Group CEO of the SA Post Office.

“This service — part of the SAPO in my Pocket strategy — will be available by the end of October this year. The Post Office will continue to offer in-store renewal at selected Post Office branches.

According to SAPO, more than 3 million car owners chose the Post Office to renew their vehicle licences in the past year.

An additional service offered by the SA Post Office is the bulk motor vehicle licence renewal for fleets and employees of companies.

This service offers the collection of all necessary documentation from company premises, taking them back to the Post Office for processing, printing and delivery back to the offices.

SAPO said it has already signed up several corporates and is in the process of offering this service to more companies and other customers.

The service is offered in all provinces except the Western Cape, where SAPO expects to offer it “in the near future”.

Not all SA Post Office branches are licenced to provide the car licence renewal service, and it is advisable to check the availability of the service at specific branches.

“Huge winds of change are blowing within the SA Post Office, even in the face of massive financial challenges, there are equally massive opportunities for us to effect meaningful change — and deliver an institution that all South Africans can once again, be proud of,” Mona said.

According to the Post Office, Mona’s strategy of getting back to basics, introduced since her arrival at the organisation six months ago, has started showing green shoots.

As the organisation had regressed so far, operationally and financially, Mona said she was under no illusion that this would be an easy task. However, she is confident that she is equal to it.

In addition to its app development, SAPO said it has also streamlined the motor vehicle licence service alongside all service offerings at the Post Office.

It said the focus is on cutting the queues to reasonable levels and serve clients within an acceptable length of time.

To achieve this, SAPO introduced separate queues for its regular customers doing their routine transactions — including money transfers, bill payments, and other postal services.

This is in addition to other changes, such as scheduling Covid-19 grant payments based on the last three digits of ID numbers, and allowing grant beneficiaries to collect their payments at Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.

SAPO promised that other channels would be introduced in due course, including offering the service in conjunction with spaza shops in local areas.

