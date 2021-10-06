South Africans aren’t collecting their packages — Post Office

The South African Post Office (SAPO) says it is launching a campaign to make sure that clients collect their parcels.

It found that many parcels go to post office branches, but are not collected and are returned to sender.

According to the Post Office, it sends SMS notifications and collection slips to customers, then follows up every week for items not collected.

It also encouraged customers waiting for delivery of their parcels to enquire at their local post office.

SAPO said that since the beginning of its agreement with Wish.com, parcel volumes have increased significantly.

Wish.com and the SAPO monitor the delivery and collection progress of parcels through a track and trace system.

“We are serious about serving our customers’ needs — we have introduced a culture of being obsessed with the customer,” said Nomkhita Mona, Group CEO of SAPO.

Mona believes that the organisation plays a vital role in the lives of South Africans.

She said that SAPO’s universal service obligation should not be taken lightly, as the majority of the South African population relies on the national footprint of the SA Post Office.

Mona announced that the Post Office will roll out services in various areas to create a “meaningful hub” for local communities.

Although the organisation has deteriorated, Mona is optimistic that she can restore confidence in the SA Post Office together with her team.