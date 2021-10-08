South Africa’s Covid–19 vaccine certificate goes live

The National Department of Health officially launched South Africa’s Covid–19 vaccine certificate system on Friday.

While the system has been available since Tuesday, the department said it was busy being tested.

It has now been formally launched and is generally available to the public.

Vaccinated people can retrieve their certificate from the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) by going to the website and selecting “Get my vaccine certificate”.

EVDS project manager and chief director for policy coordination and integrated planning at the Department of Health, Milani Wolmarans, explained that you must provide the following information to download your certificate:

Name

Identification number — ID no. / passport / asylum no.

Cellphone number used to register on EVDS

Proof of vaccination number

Wolmarans said that you would have received a proof of vaccination number on the registered cellphone number when you received your shot.

Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine would therefore have received two proof of vaccination numbers.

If you have lost your proof of vaccination SMS, Wolmarans said you could phone the national Covid–19 hotline.

“They will be able to send you the SMS immediately or provide you with your vaccination code,” she stated.

Similarly, if you haven’t received your SMS, Wolmarans advised that you call the hotline.

The national Covid–19 hotline contact details are as follows:

Once you have entered your name, ID, cellphone number, and proof of vaccination code, you will receive a one-time PIN (OTP) to the registered cellphone number.

Only after the OTP has been entered will you be able to download your vaccination certificate.

Wolmarans said this is to ensure that people’s private information remains protected.

She said that you would be able to download the certificate the moment you receive your SMS with your proof of vaccination.

These are usually sent immediately after vaccinations are administered.

Wolmarans also said that it would be possible to download your vaccination certificate more than once, though there is a rate limit of 3–4 times per day to protect the system.

She said that the infrastructure to enable verification of South Africa’s digital vaccine certificate is being rolled out and should be available from the end of October.

This includes QR code readers that can scan the certificate and verify it against the EVDS.

“The QR code will have cryptographic signature linked to public key infrastructure (PKI) to prevent any fraudulent production of vaccination cards,” explained Wolmarans.

Wolmarans said that a cybersecurity specialist is working with the department and is helping to ensure that they are putting stringent security measures in place.

They also conduct regular penetration testing with security specialists, Wolmarans stated.

On the question of whether South Africa’s vaccine certificate would be recognised internationally, Wolmarans said that most countries would accept our digital vaccination certificate.

However, she said it depends on the policy of the country you are visiting and their verification requirements.

South Africa will share security codes with other countries to verify vaccine certificates using our public key infrastructure.

“It is a huge, complicated technology platform we are creating,” Wolmarans said, adding that they are ensuring South Africa is adhering to international standards.