Covid-19 vaccine certificate problems

South Africans have reported problems accessing their Covid-19 vaccine certificates on Friday morning.

The vaccine certificate portal officially went live during an announcement by health minister Joe Phaahla earlier in the day.

The certificate serves as an official proof of vaccination that most countries should accept, the department said.

It can also be used to gain access to specific events or locations where vaccination will be required or encouraged, such as sports matches offering free tickets for vaccinated people.

However, several MyBroadband employees and readers could not get their vaccine certificates following the site’s launch.

They were presented with a network issue error after submitting their personal and vaccination details.

“There is a network issue. Please change your network or device or try again later,” the message states.

Twitter users were also reporting problems.

Anyone else keeping getting this when trying to get the digital vaccine certificate? (And yes I tried different networks 😂) pic.twitter.com/TqrzJ6ExJx — Spicy White Boy (@Jakey_wags) October 8, 2021

Take us serious for once…check all comments under your tweet, we all getting same error. Come on now! pic.twitter.com/5THPUkQffm — Precious the Brewer (@precious_reigns) October 8, 2021

Several users complained about the same issue earlier in the week when the site was still in testing.

The department told MyBroadband the problems were primarily due to the high traffic.

“We are monitoring all servers in real-time,” the department said. It added that media communication on the issues would follow.

The health department advises users experiencing problems accessing their vaccination certificate to call the Covid-19 helpline on 0800 029 999 or email [email protected]

MyBroadband’s call to the helpline for feedback on the network issues went unanswered.