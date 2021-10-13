South Africans struggling to download Covid-19 vaccination certificates — what you must do

South Africans who are experiencing problems with their Covid-19 vaccine records will have to return to the site of their vaccination to rectify the issue.

Speaking to Radio 702, Milani Wolmarans, project manager for the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), indicated that it is the responsibility of staff at vaccination sites to capture the data correctly.

This comes after several vaccinated South Africans found that their details have been captured incorrectly on the EVDS, making it impossible to download their vaccine certificate as the OTP is sent to the wrong phone number.

According to Wolmarans, if your information was captured correctly, you would have received your EVDS number within 24 hours.

“Usually, the SMS is sent within 15 minutes of being vaccinated,” she said.

Many South Africans are also facing problems when attempting to download their vaccine certificates, with the platform often displaying a “Network Issue”.

Wolmarans indicated that this was due to an overload during peak times.

“We do have certain peaks during the course of the day, which are difficult to predict,” she said.

She added that server capacity issues had been addressed, but the department still has some challenges when many people access the system.

South Africa’s vaccination certificate will be used to facilitate travel and offer access to certain events.

The UK also recently announced that it would recognise proof of vaccination cards from South Africa.

This came as the country removed South Africa from its red travel list.

“From Monday (11th Oct) I’ll be cutting 47 destinations from our red list — including South Africa, with just 7 countries and territories remaining — all others will be included in the ‘rest of world’ category,” said UK transports secretary Grant Shapps.

“I’m also making changes so travellers visiting England have fewer entry requirements, by recognising those with fully-vax status from 37 new countries and territories including India, Turkey and Ghana, treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers.”

