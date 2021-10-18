Bankrupt municipality can’t pay Eskom — but hikes salaries by 161%

The Lekwa local municipality’s debt to Eskom was roughly R1.3 billion as of November 2020, but despite this, the bankrupt local government’s salary expenditure has increased by 161%, according to a News24 report.

Its overall debt amounts to R1.7 billion. Following the provincial treasury’s assessment of the local council’s Medium Term Revenue and Expenditure Framework budget for 2020/21, a shortfall of R2.2 billion is expected for the year.

National Treasury has released a report detailing the financial recovery plan for the bankrupt municipality, which features in the top ten defaulting municipalities countrywide.

Lekwa has been failing to deliver essential services in its towns — including Standerton — for some time now.

Despite this, local councillors have made sure that they receive salary increases.

“Almost all expenses increased drastically from 2018/19 to 2019/20 by 161%, mainly due to high increases in employee costs, remuneration of councillors, bulk purchases, provision for bad debts and general expenses,” the report said.

“The provision for bad debts makes out the highest single expense after salaries and bulk purchases of electricity.”

Adding that this “is mainly due to low debtors’ payment levels and the fact that the municipality is forced to write the value down in accordance with the latest accounting standards.”

A cost termed “Department of Transport expense” led to a 159% increase in general expenditure from 2018/19 to 2019/20, which rose from R46.9 million in 2018/19 to 122 million in 2019/20.

The National Treasury is yet to receive an explanation from the chief financial officer.

Astral Foods took legal action against the Lekwa municipality due to constraints placed upon the company caused by failing infrastructure — which it says also poses a threat to the health and safety of communities.

“The municipality historically spends a small portion (at around 1-2% of income) on repairs and maintenance and has led to a general deterioration in asset values and the infrastructure is in dire need of upgrade or replacement as a result thereof,” the financial recovery plan said.

As a result of the legal action taken against the municipality, the North Gauteng High Court ordered the government and the National Treasury to devise a financial recovery plan for the failing municipality earlier this year.

Cabinet decided to dissolve the council on 12 May, and later that same month, Johann Mettler was selected to administer the national government-led intervention.

The National Treasury’s mandatory financial recovery plan for the Lekwa local municipality is still to be submitted to the Minister of Finance for approval.