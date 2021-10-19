Major changes to public holidays in South Africa proposed

FlySafair has suggested changes to South Africa’s Public Holidays Act to shift mid-week holidays to a Monday or a Friday.

The low-cost airline says it drafted a proposal to change public holidays in South Africa to speed up the tourism industry’s recovery following travel restrictions imposed throughout 2020.

“Our intention is in no way to diminish the importance of these historical days,” said Elmar Conradie, CEO at FlySafair.

“Our aim would be to look at how the time off from work can be better used to benefit the tourism industry and encourage South Africans to travel again.”

The proposal has been put forward to the Tourism Business Council of South Africa.

The airline hopes it will help persuade the Department of Tourism to submit the proposal to parliament if well-received.

According to the Bureau of Economic Research, almost one million jobs have been lost in the tourism and associated industries since 2018.

“These are unprecedented times and therefore require some new ways of thinking,” says Conradie.

The airline used this year’s Easter season and the Heritage Day weekend as examples of how long weekends can increase revenue in the tourism industry.

95% of accommodation establishments were fully booked on the Friday and Saturday nights during the long weekend in September, according to the eThekwini municipality.

This resulted in a spend of R107m, showing that South Africans will travel if given the right circumstances.

FlySafair noticed a more than 20% increase in air travel passengers over a three-day weekend compared to public holidays that fall mid-week.

“2020 was the year that travel lost and we’re doing everything we can to recover,” says Conradie.

“But with this small change in public holiday execution, there’s a chance we could encourage South Africans to travel in their own backyards again.”

Now read: SAA surprise with Mauritius flight prices