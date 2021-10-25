How to renew your car licence disc without getting stuck in a queue

There are several ways South African motorists can renew the vehicle licence discs online. They include:

The South African Post Office (SAPO) offers licence disc renewals at their branches, but many South Africans would prefer to not get stuck in massive queues.

There are other ways of renewing your licence without having to visit a branch.

Those wishing to avoid the long queues have several alternatives, provided they are willing to pay additional fees.

Companies such as Renewonline, Licence ZA, and Spar have made this possible.

Renewonline currently offers its services in Gauteng and Limpopo, and its customers will need to provide the following information:

Owner’s detail (including name and ID number)

Applicants contact details and delivery address

Licence expiry date

Vehicle registration number

Licence number

Tare weight and vehicle category

Vehicle make

The company charges R210 (R95 admin and R115 delivery fee) in addition to the cost to renew the vehicle’s licence disc.

Similarly, Licence ZA offers a renewal and delivery service for a fee of R207 — inclusive of its admin and delivery fee.

According to its reviews, Licence ZA takes between two to four days to deliver a renewed licence once payment is received.

ChatBack offers a licence renewal service through WhatsApp and SMS at the cost of R300 in the provinces of Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and North West — it charges R350 for licence renewals in the Free State.

Those interested can add their number (+27 66 202 6685) to WhatsApp or SMS “Renew” to 44155 and will need to have their vehicle registration number, address, ID document, and proof of residence handy to complete the process.

Certain Spar and Pick n Pay stores also offer a vehicle licence renewal service in partnership with Renewonline.

The only documents required for this service is your driver’s licence and the expiring licence disc.

Advertising a three to four working day turnaround time, people who use this service can expect to pay an admin fee of around R150, though it can be as low as R95.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) recently launched an online payment gateway in partnership with FNB allowing South African motorists to register, renew, and pay for their licence discs online.

FNB says that motorists will be able to choose to have the card couriered to them or get it printed at their nearest Drivers Licence Testing Centre.

The Post Office is also currently working on a licence renewal app to provide an online renewal option, but will still offer renewals in certain branches.

SAPO’s online renewal service will charge for delivery on top of the renewal fee. Alternatively, you will be able to collect your licence disc in a Post Office branch.

“This service — part of the SAPO in my Pocket strategy — will be available by the end of October this year,” said Nomkhita Mona, Group CEO of the SA Post Office.

“The Post Office will continue to offer in-store renewal at selected Post Office branches.”

