Traffic fines agency fires CEO

Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) chief Japh Chuwe was fired as registrar of the agency with effect from 29 October.

In a statement to the media, the RTIA’s board of directors said the decision follows disciplinary proceedings conducted as a result of the findings of an independent firm of forensic investigators.

The board appointed the investigators as a result of the findings of the Auditor-General of South Africa and whistleblower reports of serious maladministration during the 2019/20 financial year.

Chuwe was placed on precautionary suspension on 5 February 2021 as a result.

The Department of Transport seconded Dalian Mabula, chief director for budgeting and compliance, to act as the RTIA’s registrar and CEO from 15 February 2021.

She will continue to act in this position, the RTIA board stated.