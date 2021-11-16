Mobile network spectrum auction â€”Â Icasa asks for another round of feedback

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has published an updated information memorandum for its second round of public consultation on the licensing of the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum.

Icasa said that this publication is a critical consultative process it is undertaking as part of its shortened schedule to release long-awaited radio frequency spectrum.

Spectrum is the raw network capacity operators like Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain use to connect mobile devices to cellular towers.

“The consultative process in the form of publication of the second [information memorandum] is aimed at ensuring transparency in the licensing process; and is in compliance with the requirements for procedural fairness and administrative justice,” said Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng.

“It is therefore important that all stakeholders participate fully in this process, which will culminate in the issuance of the invitation to apply for licensing of the high demand spectrum.”

Modimoeng said that Icasa remains committed to licensing spectrum through an auction by March 2022.