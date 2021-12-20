Ramaphosa recovers from Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa returned to duty after recovering from Covid-19.

The president ended his period of self-isolation and will chair the final cabinet meeting of the year on Dec. 22, the Presidency said in a statement Monday.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on 12 December that Ramaphosa tested positive after he started feeling unwell when he left the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk.

He delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the week he was booked off.

“The President thanks all South Africans and leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during this period,” Gungubele said on Monday.

“In turn, the President wishes all persons infected with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery.”

President Ramaphosa repeated his call for everyone in South Africa to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance, and avoiding gatherings.

