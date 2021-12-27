Home Affairs wins landmark court case over cancelled R1.5-billion tender

The constitutional court has dismissed with costs an application by New Dawn Technologies and Valor IT over tenders allocated to them, and then cancelled, by the government.

The Department of Home Affairs explained in a statement that it had issued a tender for a service provider that could help the department digitise its records.

This tender, worth R1.5 billion, was awarded to three companies – New Dawn Technologies, Valor IT, and Ideco.

However, before the contract was signed, the National Treasury told the department that there was not enough money for this tender, and the Department therefore cancelled the contract.

While Ideco did not take the matter further, New Dawn Technologies and Valor IT litigated against the department for R602 million and R28 million respectively.

The case has been heard in the Gauteng North High Court, Supreme Court of Appeal, and Constitutional Court – and the companies have now lost in all three instances.

Dispute over contracts

The Department contended that since no contract had officially been signed, it was not required to pay New Dawn Technologies and Valor IT.

It also claimed that while New Dawn Technologies argued that it had bought equipment for the execution of the tender, it never produced evidence to support this.

Valor IT chairman Josias Molele and a legal representative of New Dawn Technologies maintain that the awarding of the tender by SITA amounts to a contract, and also claim that the Department of Home Affairs did not follow the proper procedures for the cancellation of the R1.5 billion contract.

Molele added that the courts had not comprehended the role SITA plays in the procurement of tenders, as well as the cancelling of them.

Despite the ruling against them, and although the Constitutional Court has dismissed their application for leave to appeal, both New Dawn Technologies and Valor IT plan to apply to the Constitutional Court for a rescission of its judgement, reports Business Day.

“It baffles the mind that the two companies could pursue the State for this huge amount of money, going right up to the Constitutional Court, despite knowing that they had never provided any service to the Department,” said Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi following the verdict.

Motsoaledi added that the Department will request that the National Treasury blacklist these two businesses from working with the government in the future.

“This is not vindictiveness but it’s a warning to individuals and companies who believe that they can receive millions in public funds via spurious litigation,” he said.