Calls to rename Cape Town International Airport

Cape Town International Airport must be renamed Desmond Mpilo Tutu International Airport.

That was the call from the Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, speaking during a ceremony at the St. George’s Cathedral on Sunday in which the renowned anti-apartheid activist’s ashes were interred.

The proposal came after Makgoba called on South Africans to live simply, like Tutu did, to help end inequality.

“Let those of us who have resources pull in our belts, that others can eat enough to fill their stomachs. And why don’t we rename the Cape Town International Airport the Desmond Mpilo Tutu International Airport?” Makgoba said.

Tutu died on Sunday, 26 December 2021, following a long struggle with infections associated with the treatment of prostate cancer, which he was diagnosed with in the late 1990s. He was 90 years old.

The Emeritus Archbishop’s significant contributions to a peaceful transition of power and nation-building have received widespread praise.

He is often considered a more unifying figure than other roleplayers who contributed to the end of Apartheid.

Cape Talk recently discussed the proposal in an interview with Reverend Mzwandile Molo, a South African Council of Churches (SACC) member.

Molo said Makgoba’s statement was made in his capacity as leader of the Anglican Church and that the leaders of other churches that form part of the SACC still had to gather to make a definite call on the proposal.

“As a general stance, though, we are very proud of the work that former Emeritus Archbishop Tutu has done for this nation,” Molo said.

“For what Archbishop Tutu stood for, we believe South Africa would benefit a lot by keeping his memory in the forefront of our conversation and history.”

“We would definitely think it is something worth pursuing and for the nation to converse about,” he added.

Molo said he was not aware of any formal processes initiated with regards to the proposed name change.

This is not the first time a name change has been floated for the Mother City’s airport.

Following the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) proposed the airport be renamed in her honour.

The proposal was debated in Parliament but was opposed by the ANC, DA, and NFP, among other parties.

Parliament instead opted to amend the resolution to support a renaming process that was said to be underway at the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) at the time.

The company had already started a process to consider the airport’s renaming, with Madikizela-Mandela, Albertina Sisulu, Nelson Mandela, Chris Hani, Khoi leader Krotoa, Robert Sobukwe and Alex la Guma some of the names under consideration.

But according to a report from IOL in February 2021, Acsa quietly abandoned the name change following an unfruitful public consultation process that reached no consensus on a new name.

