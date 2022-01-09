ANC council blocks residents from fixing their town

The ANC-run Koingnaas municipality has obtained a court interdict preventing residents, frustrated with failing service delivery, from taking town maintenance into their own hands.

“We have a community that wants to work and now we’ve been stopped by a court order,” Johan Gräbe, a local accountant who had built a team of 29 residents to fix potholes and sewerage leaks, told the Sunday Times.

The court interdict prevents residents from carrying out their own municipal maintenance, regardless of how urgently it is needed.

Clashes over the state of municipal services in South Africa has been common recently, and many residents have rallied to repair badly maintained infrastructure.

In June 2021, then-minister of finance Tito Mboweni said the frequency of requests for the National Treasury to get involved in the management of South African municipalities had increased as local governments are unable to provide necessary service delivery.

Mboweni said that there were at least seven requests for intervention regarding different municipalities with the Treasury at the time:

Lekwa local municipality in Mpumalanga

Emalahleni Local Municipality in Mpumalanga

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape

Makana Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape

Kannaland Local Municipality in the Western Cape

Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality in the Free State

Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State

Concerning the request for intervention in the Lekwa local municipality, Astral Foods Limited had brought a court order against it, convincing the National Treasury to prepare a financial recovery plan.

The Treasury released a report detailing the financial recovery plan for the bankrupt municipality in September 2021.

In January 2021, the Unemployed People’s Movement had their application requesting the dissolution of the Makana Local Municipality approved by the Makhanda High Court (formerly the Grahamstown High Court), according to a report from The Conversation.

The court instructed the Eastern Cape provincial government to nominate an administrator to manage its affairs.

The court interdict granted for the Koingnaas municipality is surprising, considering that a similar issue in 2017 had a very different outcome.

A decision was made by the Eastern Cape high court granting permission for farmers to carry out road maintenance themselves and charge the provincial Roads Department for the repairs.

The ruling was subject to strict conditions such as providing the department with 30 days notice of the repairs and obtaining at least two quotes from independent parties.

Following the decision, Afriforum began using similar legal means to provide basic service delivery functions and confirmed that not only had it been reimbursed for roads but also tree removal and the replacement of water pumps.