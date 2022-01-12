Suspicious payments to ANC to get major IT contracts

The first part of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Report has exposed how EOH won lucrative IT tenders by channelling money to the ANC and connected politicians.

Although this information is not new, the State Capture Report has stitched together important information to show how EOH influenced tenders and won corrupt deals.

The report highlighted that suspicious payments flowed to a company owned by former Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo and to the ANC in the months directly before and after EOH was awarded major contracts with the City of Johannesburg.

EOH CEO Stephen van Coller and ENS forensics department MD Steven Powell told the commission a front company was used as a vehicle to channel money to the ANC and Makhubo.

The front company, Mfundi Mobile, was paid by EOH purportedly for work done on City of Johannesburg projects.

However, ENS’s forensic investigations did not find evidence that Mfundi Mobile actually did work to justify the payments.

In total, ENS identified tens of millions in suspected payments related to City of Johannesburg contracts where no work was done.

The evidence revealed that millions worth of donations were made to the ANC and connected politicians before and after certain contracts were awarded.

In one case, emails showed, Makhubo asked EOH for a donation to the ANC a month before a contract was awarded. A week after the contract was awarded, Makhubo asked for another donation.

There was a pattern of regular solicitation of donations, coupled with the award of tenders.

Powell further revealed that a small group of people at EOH would get an inside track on tenders with the City of Johannesburg before they were advertised.

They would get advance notice and more information than their competitors, or they would get sensitive information on tenders before their competitors did.

There were some instances where confidential information relating to the tenders was leaked to EOH.

In some cases, EOH employees wrote the content of the tender themselves to exclude other bidders and to make it more likely that they would win the tender.

Money paid to Mfundi Mobile and former Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo around tenders

Money paid to ANC heavyweight Zizi Kodwa, former President Jacob Zuma advisor Siybulela Sintwa, and ANC Youth League treasurer Reggie Nkabinde

Now read: EOH CEO Stephen van Coller under attack