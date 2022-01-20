All the questions dodged by South Africa’s communications minister

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, dodged a total of eight questions from members of the National Assembly, making her one of the worst performers in that aspect.

South Africa’s finance minister, Enoch Godongwana, is not far behind with seven unanswered questions.

The worst performer was the defence minister Thandi Modise, who failed to answer a whopping 25 questions.

Parliament released a report of the questions that had lapsed as of 11 January 2022.

The questions were posed between the dates of Friday, 12 November 2021 and Friday, 26 November 2021.

A total of 70 questions posed to South Africa’s ministers remain unanswered.

The questions Ntshavheni did not answer by Parliament’s deadline are listed below.



Question from Ms Z Majozi (IFP): Whether her department has intervened in order to bring more transparency in the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s draft of spectrum licensing; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details?

Question from Ms Z Majozi (IFP): Whether her department has any plans to put in place additional radio frequency spectrum in the next three to five years to cut telecommunication prices; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what are the relevant details?

Question from Mr W W Wessels (FF Plus): (1) What is the current outstanding amount owed by the SA Post Office (SAPO) to (a) landlords, (b) municipalities and/or (c) water and electricity suppliers for (i) outstanding rentals, (ii) water and (iii) electricity across all branches of SAPO; (2) what are the reasons for the specified amounts owed; (3) what is the impact of the arrear accounts on the (a) business and (b) daily (i) activities and (ii) responsibilities of SAPO; (4) whether there is a plan in place to pay arrear accounts and mitigate the effect thereof on the daily activities of SAPO branches; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details?

Question from Mr H A Shembeni (EFF): What steps has he taken to modernise the SA Post Office (SAPO) to make it easy for the vast majority of rural and township persons who still depend on SAPO for basic services such as applying for jobs and paying municipal bills and electricity?

Question from Ms Z Majozi (IFP): (1) Whether, given that the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa has not conducted an enquiry to determine the most appropriate licensing framework for digital terrestrial television after analogue switch-off, she has a clearly articulated switch-off plan that will come into effect after the analogue switch-off in March 2022; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what are the relevant details; (2) whether her department will have an adequate supply of chipsets needed to achieve the digital migration to meet the March 2022- deadline given that there is a global chipset shortage; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what (a) procurement plans are in place and (b) are the further relevant details?

Question from Mr V Pambo (EFF): What progress has been made to reduce data costs since the announcement to this effect was made by the President, Mr M C Ramaphosa, during the State of the Nation Address in 2020?

Question from Mr V Pambo (EFF): In light of the fact that there were several Post Office branches that were closed down in 2020 and early 2021 due to non-profitability, what (a) steps and turnaround efforts has she taken since then to ensure that the Post Office branches which were closed across the Republic, reopen to ensure that persons, particularly black poor persons in rural areas, do not travel long distances to locate other Post Offices which may be far from where they live and (b) total number of jobs were impacted by the closing down of Post Office branches across the Republic?

Question from Ms Z Majozi (IFP): (1) Notwithstanding the attempts to secure the R8 billion bail-out in the medium-term, what plans does she have in place regarding the future of the SA Post Office (SAPO); (2) whether she will explain how SAPO can modernise and make a turnaround in its finances when its history of fruitless expenditure and its recent failure to provide its 2020-21 annual report and financial statements loom in the background; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details?

Now read: Department of Transport will fight court ruling against traffic fine laws