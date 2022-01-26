ANC councillors buy R700,000 cars while service delivery suffers

Councillors in the ANC-led Mogalakwena local municipality have approved the purchase of vehicles up to a value of R700,000 for its bigwigs, while service delivery in the region collapses.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo said it objects to this “outrageous expenditure” and the local government’s “shameless disregard for service delivery”.

The cars are intended for the municipality’s current mayor and speaker, but the DA argues that their predecessors’ Jeep Cherokee and Toyota Fortuner can still be used.

The local government was placed under administration in 2021 due to corruption and maladministration among the municipality’s council.

In August 2021, the municipality’s now-former mayor and several officials and business cohorts were arrested by the Hawks for tender irregularities.

“The roads in our town and various villages are filled with potholes, sewage is streaming down our streets, water shortages is still a serious concern and our electrical network is in dire need of maintenance or replacement,” said DA councillor Yolande Coetzee.

She added that the town’s electrical infrastructure needs urgent maintenance and that private companies and community members often have to assist with electrical equipment.

When it comes to municipal water, community members also have to frequently buy clamps or pipes when the town’s water pipes burst as the local government lacks the funds to do so.

“It is clear that the ANC councillors are not prioritising the community and — just like their predecessors — they will spend public funds to favour themselves and their cadres,” Coetzee said.

The DA plans to raise its objection with Basikopo Makamu, the MEC for the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs.

