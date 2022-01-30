R9 million blown on car trackers that were never installed

Community activists in the Moses Kotane Municipality are putting its council under pressure for paying a service provider R9 million for work that was never done, according to a City Press report.

The service provider, Big Time ICT Solutions, was paid in advance to fit tracking devices to municipal vehicles but passed the work onto a subcontractor.

Oosthuizen Attorneys — the law firm representing concerned community members — gave the municipal manager, Mokopane Letsoalo, until Wednesday to explain how the municipality paid the money before its supplier completed any work.

“If found to be true, this will amount to corruption and/or misappropriation of local government funds,” the attorneys wrote in their lawyer’s letter.

“It is, therefore, our instruction to demand from you … a report on the aforementioned issue and the proposed action from your office in order to ensure that the aforementioned money be delivered back to Moses Kotane Local Municipality.”

Letsoalo said that law enforcement was investigating the matter.

“The municipality would like to explicitly state that it cannot make further comments since the matter is under investigation by the law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Letsoalo also denied any dealings with Ledima — the subcontractor that had the work passed onto it by Big Time ICT Solutions.

However, according to City Press, the company’s full name was Ledima Travel Consultancy, and it is linked to local ANC councillor Thapelo Thoboke.

It appears that details about the four-year-old tender have been exposed following a political fallout between Thoboke and his former allies in the council’s ANC ranks.

These councillors are behind the drive to expose his alleged corrupt dealings with Big Time ICT Solutions.

Thoboke said he had been the subject of long-time investigations by the Hawks into his alleged link to Big Time ICT Solutions, but they had found no evidence.

Letsoalo said the municipality had followed the Municipal Finance Management Act and National Treasury guidelines and did not pay the supplier before it rendered services.

A senior manager reportedly confirmed that the municipal vehicles were only fitted with immobilisers and not tracking systems.

Another senior official who had previously worked in the finance department said the municipality paid the R9 million in advance to Big Time ICT Solutions.

The municipality’s 2016/17 audit performance report shows an amount of R8.9 million as wasteful expenditure, which the report states sources linked to the tracking devices contract.