The Road Traffic Infringement Agency’s (RTIA) executive team has seen their earnings increase nearly six-fold in the past five years.

A Sunday Times investigation revealed that the RTIA’s financial records show its executive team went from earning an average of R1.3 million each per year to R7.5 million.

That comes to an average increase of R1.24 million per year. Executives would’ve had to receive average annual increases of 42% per year, every year for five years, to see such massive increases in pay.

The report found that former RTIA CEO Japh Chuwe went from earning R3.3 million in 2019 to R10.8 million in 2020 — an increase of over 227%.

Chuwe was fired in October 2021 after being suspended six months earlier together with CFO Palesa Moalusi when the auditor-general flagged possible “serious maladministration”.

Moalusi, who earned R5.4 million in 2020, is suspended with full pay.

The RTIA has said investigations into allegations of “serious maladministration” on her part were ongoing.

Citing a 2020 whistleblower report handed to the Department of Transport (DoT), the report highlighted the following allegations against the RTIA:

Chuwe became the accounting authority in 2017 until a new board was appointed in August 2020. During this period executives’ earnings more than doubled.

An executive skills retention scheme in 2016 allowed four executives to double, and in some cases triple, their yearly salaries.

The agency implemented the increases despite the auditor-general making incriminating findings against the RTIA’s top management.

Chuwe appointed Mashila Matlala as a director of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA in 2020, even though Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts advised she be declared a delinquent director.

Executive committee members gave themselves 54.6% of the total performance rewards set aside for staff in 2020, with each member receiving about R3.5 million.

Staff created fraudulent documents to get contracts passed by the Treasury.

The RTIA runs the system that rules on minor traffic infringements such as driving with worn tyres, expired licence discs, and speeding.

Its primary duty is to enforce the Aarto Act, which was recently declared unconstitutional and unlawful by the Pretoria High Court.

The agency’s 2021/2022 annual performance plan shows that the DoT has put aside R215 million for the Aarto rollout.

RTIA’s annual reports stated 12 executives received R16.4 million in 2016. By 2018, 11 executives earned a combined total of R21.9 million.

The increase was attributed to “salary benchmark adjustments”.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage said the pay raises were “outrageous” and “fraudulent conduct on a grand scale”.

“Society needs an explanation from the minister as to why executive managers at the RTIA deserved packages increases at between 100% and 200% above their prior year’s earnings,” he said.

“As far as we are concerned, transport entities should not be making fat profits and should be keeping their costs and profitability low.”

Outa also previously pointed out a significant discrepancy in the handling of salaries in the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) division of the DoT.

“For the three years from 2019/2020 to 2021/2022, the DLCA’s lowest-paid employees got an average of R100,000 a year each, showing no or minimal increase,” Outa said.

“Over the same years, the DLCA’s top four employees started with an average of R800,000 a year each but increased 88% to an average of R1.5 million each.”

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) was also in the spotlight for “exorbitant” salaries recently, with the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) calling for an urgent parliamentary inquiry into its operational and financial affairs.

“The mandate of the RTMC is not being fulfilled, and the high remuneration of executives and board members grossly exceeds private sector norms for companies of similar size,” the AA stated.

“For instance, the CEO of the RTMC, Adv Makhosini Msibi’s total remuneration in 2020 was R9.8m, in spite of adverse findings by the Auditor-General in respect of the RTMC’s management.”