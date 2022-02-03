All the tech companies involved in dodgy Covid-19 deals in South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) report regarding the procurement and contracting of goods and services in respect to the National State of disaster and several tech companies are implicated.

The tech companies involved in dodgy Covid-19 deals include the Sizwe Africa IT Group, Olee Telecom Solutions, and Link-IT — to name a few.

MTN SA was also mentioned in the SIU report as it supplied cellphones to the Limpopo Department of Health (DoH), which then failed to distribute them.

Sizwe IT was awarded a contract by the Eastern Cape Department of Education (DoE), valued at R740 million, to set up virtual classrooms and supply Samsung Galaxy tablets.

This tender alone made up more than half of the value of all irregular contracts awarded to South African tech companies.

In total, eight companies received dodgy tenders amounting to R1.23 billion.

Another exorbitant contract was awarded to Olee Telecoms Solutions to supply 250,000 litres of hand sanitiser to the Gauteng Department of Health (DoH) over seven months.

The value of the contract was R177 million.

The SIU’s investigation found that Olee Telecoms Solutions had supplied the sanitiser as agreed, but the company obtained excessive profit to the value of R24 million.

MTN SA’s contract, valued at R10 million, was awarded to supply 10,000 cellular phones to Limpopo’s DoH for household Covid-19 screening. MTN donated 5,000 of the devices it was contracted to supply.

However, Limpopo’s DoH only distributed a fraction of the devices.

According to a Sunday Times report, delays in their distribution related to the installation of the screening app.

Of the 10,000 cellphones provided, the department had initially only distributed 399 to healthcare workers.

A senior Limpopo government official said they feared the devices would go missing if they were used for household screening.

“Officials kept them in the office and said ‘if we distribute them now they are going to be lost, so when the registration for vaccination comes we will have to buy other ones’,” the Sunday Times quoted the official as saying.

The procurement was initially agreed upon in April 2020, but the remaining 9,588 cellular phones were only distributed from 20 March 2021.

The Limpopo DoH argues that its decision turned out to be sensible, as it had one of the most successful vaccination drives in the country.

“Why did we lead the country in vaccinating the grannies? It’s because of the very same cellphones,” an official told the Sunday Times.

In a particularly infuriating case, a whistleblower informed the SIU of a PPE contract that was awarded to a company called Link-it — owned by an individual referred to in the report as Mr Pillay.

The contract’s value is an estimated R96 million. According to the SIU’s report, the proceeds from the payment received were allegedly used by Mr Pillay to purchase a house and vehicles for his family.

The whistleblower told the SIU that Mr Pillay has now transferred his assets and plans on leaving South Africa.

Another company implicated in the report, Digital Vibes, was awarded an R82 million contract to expand the National DoH’s Covid-19 awareness communication.

The then-minister of health, Zweli Mkhize, allegedly pressured the DoH into awarding Digital Vibes the contract.

Two of Mkhize’s close associates were involved with Digital Vibes — his former spokesperson during his tenure as ANC treasurer-general and his former assistant.

Allegations then surfaced claiming that Mkhize’s son, Dedani, was handed plastic bags and cardboard boxes filled with money siphoned from the health department via the dodgy deal.

Mkhize admitted that the contract was irregular, but denied being involved or benefitting from it.

The tech companies implicated in the SIU’s report, as well as the purpose and values of each irregular contract, are summarised in the table below.