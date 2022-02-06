South Africa’s basic education funding cuts

The Budget Justice Coalition (BJC) argues that government is not backing up its claims that basic education is a top priority, as it is cutting the percentage of the budget that goes to this department on a yearly basis.

In a report by the City Press, it is claimed that while basic education received almost 14.8% of the country’s consolidated budget in the 2017/18 year, it has since fallen to 13%.

This is despite the number of learners entering school increasing over this period.

Additionally, the BJC is worried that these cuts were planned before Covid-19 hit, and also raised concerns over underspending of the money the Department of Basic Education has allocated.

Matric pass rate rises

Despite this trend, the matric class of 2021 achieved a marginally higher pass rate than its predecessor — 76.4% compared to 76.2% the year before.

Experts warned ahead of the results announcement that a pass rate equal to that of the year before would be as good a result as could be expected. Others predicted a drop in the pass rate as high as five to ten percentage points.

This year did see a substantial rise in Grade 2 and Grade 10 cohort pass rates — a measure indicating the drop-out level between a student entering Grade 2 and Grade 10, and ultimately passing matric in 2021.

One possible explanation is that substantially more matrics wrote exams this year.

Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli explained that the department changed the assessment regime in grades 10 and 11 for this year’s matrics, with the goal to maximise teaching and learning time.

Among the changes was that exams were replaced with controlled tests.

“These learners would therefore have written their first fully-fledged examination in their Grade 12 year, which was part of the preparatory examination,” Mweli said.

Interestingly, the Grade 12 throughput rate — the percentage of learners who signed up for matric at the beginning of the year who passed — decreased slightly.

This indicates that the matric drop-out rate between registering for their exams and actually sitting for the finals remains high.

While many of these learners will return in the next year to try and pass their matric exams, this statistic is not reported by the Department of Basic Education.

Private schools that take the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams earned a pass rate of 98.39%.

This is probably due to most of these learners and their teachers having access to a stable Internet connection, allowing them to continue classes remotely.

“If there is one good thing to come out of the pandemic, let it be the value that technology can bring to the classroom and particularly those children currently deprived of a quality education,” said IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer.

“Most Grade 11 learners in 2020 spent much less time at school and were essentially the test cases of the greatest online tuition experiment of our time.”

