Headache for Ramaphosa after communications minister is implicated in state capture

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to act against his close ally, communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who has been implicated in state capture.

The second part of the Zondo Commission’s State Capture Inquiry states that Ntshavheni was “probably culpable” in helping the Gupta family capture state-owned arms manufacturer Denel.

Ntshavheni’s role is linked to the dismissal of three employees who had resisted the Guptas’ attempts to gain control over Denel through its board chairman at the time, Daniel Mantsha.

The state capture report said Mantsha and his allies on the Denel board had conspired to eliminate the three employees and replace them with individuals more amicable to the Gupta’s offers.

Ntshavheni was a member of the Denel board when it suspended the three executives and was involved in the decision.

She claimed there was “strong evidence” that the executives were guilty of serious acts of misconduct and that this evidence was already available at the time of their suspension.

But for more than a year, the Denel board failed to hold disciplinary hearings for the suspended executives in which they could be presented with the evidence against them.

The commission also rejected Ntshavheni and Mantsha’s attempts to blame the disciplinary process delays on Denel’s legal department head.

The commission said Ntshavheni’s defence for dismissing the employees made “absolutely no sense” unless there was an agenda to push these executives out of Denel.

The commission slated Ntshavheni’s continued support of Mantsha’s view on the matter.

“It would have been expected that anyone who may not have realised this when it happened would have realised it by now,” the report stated.

Headache for President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ntshavheni is a close ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, which makes it difficult for him to act against her despite the damning findings by the Zondo Commission.

In a Facebook post on 30 January, Ntshavheni showed Ramaphosa attending what appears to be her birthday party.

“When the boss and colleagues stay up to sing me a happy birthday song,” she said, with a photo of Ramaphosa giving her a hug.

The Sunday Times reported that the president is under the spotlight to see whether he will act against his allies implicated in state capture.

He is running for a second term as ANC president later this year, which means he needs the support of these allies.

“He is between a rock and a hard place: alienate political allies by acting against them, therefore pushing them to join forces with his opponents — or protect friends and embolden his opponents to cry political persecution,” the Sunday Times said.

South Africans should, however, not expect swift action from the president.

Acting spokesperson to the president, Tyrone Seale, said the government would not make pronouncements on the findings nor recommendations of the commission’s report before having received all parts and considering it in its entirety.

The report is being released in three parts. The first two parts have already been published, and Part III is expected to be available before the end of February.

Facebook post from communications minister Khumbodzu Ntshavheni on 30 January