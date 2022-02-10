Ramaphosa wants to end State of Disaster — what must happen

President Cyril Ramaphosa affirmed his intentions to end the national state of disaster during his State of the Nation address on Thursday, 10 February 2022.

“It is my intention to end state of disaster as soon as we have finalised other measures under the National Health Act, as well as other legislation to manage and contain the pandemic,” he said.

“This we have to do,” he added.

Ramaphosa had previously explained that it was impossible to terminate the state of disaster at short notice as government needs to work epidemic public health measures into standard regulations.

In his address to the nation on Sunday, 28 November 2021, the president stated that adjustments to the country’s health regulations were already underway.

To lift the national state of disaster, health minister Joe Phaahla will have to implement regulations under the National Health Act to regulate aspects such as mask-wearing, social distancing, gatherings, and vaccinations.

Ramaphosa’s announcement comes after Afriforum and labour movement Solidarity launched their legal challenges against the national state of disaster.

The two organisations served papers in the Pretoria High Court last week to get the extension of the current state of disaster declared invalid.

“In its court papers, Solidarity contends that the ongoing extension of the state of disaster is irrational and extremely damaging for the economy as well as for social and political norms in South Africa,” Solidarity said.

The two organisations announced their intent to implement legal action after government extended the national state of disaster.

According to Solidarity Movement chair Flip Buys, there is evidence that fewer deaths have resulted from increased group immunity against Covid-19 in South Africa.

This, combined with the fact that the Covid-19 has become endemic, means that a state of disaster is no longer necessary.

“The fact that the virus is now endemic means the virus won’t disappear, but we will have to learn to live with the virus,” Buys said.

“It also means that exceptional measures by the state, such as those that can be instituted under a state of disaster, are no longer necessary in an effort to control the virus.”

