Denel ordered to pay R90 million in outstanding salaries — or else

The Johannesburg Labour Court has ordered state-owned arms manufacturer Denel to pay R90 million in outstanding salaries to employees.

That comes after Solidarity took Denel to court over overdue salaries and other payments owed to its members.

Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann described the court’s order as a “huge victory” for the union’s members, some of whom have not received their full pay since May 2020.

“We are incredibly grateful for the relief this order brings to our members. Our members had to do their work almost continuously without full pay, and this amid the major uncertainty and challenges the Covid-19 pandemic brought,” Hermann said.

“Although we are, of course, delighted with the outcome, it is still a crying shame that we have to approach the courts on an ongoing basis to force state entities to fulfil their duties towards employees.

Solidarity said it would instruct the sheriff of the court to seize Denel’s assets if the company does not make the required payments within ten days.

“We cannot allow workers’ money to be used to fund mismanagement and looting,” Hermann said.

The R90 million Denel must pay to Solidarity’s members makes up a small portion of the total R636 million it had owed workers as of August 2021.

Solidarity previously received warrants to seize Denel property worth R12 million, after which Denel paid the employees.

In November 2021, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) also took Denel to the Pretoria High Court.

It secured an order against Denel to pay the union’s members their full outstanding salaries and benefits dating back to May 2020.

A smaller group of 14 employees also succeeded in their bid to get R4.3 million in outstanding salaries paid back late last year.

While Denel’s employees have been struggling to pay the bills and put food on the table, three Denel executives suspended for alleged wrongdoing linked to the Gupta-linked VR Laser Group still received their full salaries.

The second part of the Zondo commission of inquiry’s state capture report detailed how the Gupta family exercised influence over the company with strategic appointments on its board facilitated by former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown.

This alleged corruption caused delays in key projects and cash flow from the company.

Criminal charges warning

Solidarity blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet for their “smart talk about future plans” while workers at state entities almost starved.

The union said its next step is to make sure that those responsible for mismanagement at Denel are brought to book.

“We cannot allow that our members and ordinary taxpayers have to carry the can for the state’s mismanagement anymore while the plunderers can simply carry on plundering with impunity,” Hermann said.

“We have to take matters further. We will now carry on with litigation and will file criminal charges to ensure that those who caused this mess be held accountable for it.”

