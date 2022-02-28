South Africa gets Interpol red notices for Gupta brothers

Interpol placed on its most-wanted list two brothers sought by the authorities in South Africa on charges of money laundering and fraud.

Red notices have been obtained for Rajesh and Atul Gupta, Hermione Cronje, head of South Africa’s Investigating Directorate, said by phone on Monday. Interpol approved the notices last month and then took further steps to clear them, she said.

“We received confirmation of them today,” Cronje said.

South African authorities accuse the Guptas of being at the center of a web of state corruption during former President Jacob Zuma’s rule during which the government estimates more than 500 billion ($32.3 billion) was stolen from its coffers.

A judicial panel that investigated the corruption is scheduled to release a third report this week on its findings after an almost four-year inquiry.

Cronje handed in her resignation in December and Monday is her last day as head of the Investigating Directorate.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate announced in July last year that it had obtained red notices for the two Gupta brothers, their wives, and several associates.

However, the brothers fought South Africa’s application for the red notices, saying they’re victims of a political witch hunt in the country.

“A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action,” Interpol states.

It contains two main types of information:

Information to identify the wanted person, such as their name, date of birth, nationality, hair and eye colour, photographs and fingerprints if available.

Information related to the crime they are wanted for, which can typically be murder, rape, child abuse or armed robbery.

“Red notices are published by Interpol at the request of a member country, and must comply with Interpol’s Constitution and Rules. A Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant.”

There are approximately 69,270 valid red notices, of which roughly 7,500 are public.

Interpol explains that the majority of red notices are restricted to law enforcement use only.

Reporting with Bloomberg