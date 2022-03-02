South African Post Office suspends mail service to Russia and Ukraine

The South African Post Office announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has suspended its mail service to Russia, the Ukraine and Belarus.

Air mail remains available to 33 countries and surface mail to 51 countries.

Its suspension comes after Russia launched a land invasion into the Ukraine.

Nations forming part of the Western alliance responded to Russia’s attack by implementing sweeping sanctions on the country.

In addition to announcing the suspension of services, the Post Office took the opportunity to provide general tips when sending or receiving mail from overseas.

“Customers who order items from other countries should include their cell phone number with their address details so that the Post Office is able to send them an SMS when the item is ready for collection,” it stated.

“Customers who send items to other countries must make sure they do not send anything that is not allowed in the mail, which includes any arms, ammunition, explosives, liquids or items that could break and leak.”

Plant or animal material is also banned.

“For more information, please visit the website of the postal administration in the receiving country,” said the Post Office.

Mail is transported in bulk, and the Post Office said this means that customers should take care when packing items for dispatch abroad.

It said that international items are delivered within an average of 10 workdays.

For a quicker service, the Post Office offers EMS, which delivers items within 24 hours of arrival in the destination country.

“Customers can easily access the electronic customs declaration form on the Post Office website for quick clearance of parcels. The form is under ‘tools’ on the website www.postoffice.co.za,” it said.

“South Africans are entitled to two tax-free gifts from abroad per year, provided the value of each gift is below R1400. More information is on the SARS website.”