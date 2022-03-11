Post Office’s pension abuse as bad as state capture — Legal experts

Legal experts at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr have warned the South African Post Office (SAPO) that using employees’ pension or medical aid contributions to pay off other debts could have severe financial and criminal consequences for their board’s directors.

In December 2021, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that SAPO breached its obligation to pay a total of R800 million in retirement contributions to the Post Office Retirement Fund, going back to May 2020.

The Fund had taken SAPO to court after it withheld retirement contributions to restructure its debt and prioritise other creditors.

SAPO has struggled to pay its debt to an array of creditors since the Covid-19 pandemic started, including ‘statutory creditors’ such as retirement fund, medical aid scheme, UIF and Sars.

As of July 2020, only 55 of South Africa’s 1,416 post offices were operating profitably, with many closed due to unpaid rent or water and electricity bills.

In that same month, SAPO incurred a net loss of R97 million, nearly triple the R34 million loss during the same period in 2019. For the year-to-date, its losses stood at R1.066 billion.

Because it could not pay all of its creditors, SAPO resorted to intermittently withholding payments to the retirement fund and medical aid scheme to pay one or the other every month.

The SCA found that SAPO was not entitled to use contributions to pay other creditors and said SAPO’s financial woes pre-dated the Covid-19 pandemic, were foreseeable, avoidable, and caused by managerial failures.

In their commentary on the ruling, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s Imraan Mohamed, Vivien Chaplin, and Tobie Jordaan highlighted that the company had effectively unlawfully appropriated its employees’ pensions for the payment of its operational expenses.

“SAPO’s current position is yet another example of the endemic problem of poor governance of the country’s state-owned entities, whose directors often do not have a proper understanding of their fiduciary duties or proper financial management,” the experts stated.

“The SAPO matter may be distinguishable from state-capture scenarios as highlighted in the Zondo Commission, as the employees’ funds were not siphoned by the board to line their own pockets.”

“However, the consequences of the actions of the SAPO board are no less heinous than those involved in state capture, given SAPO’s unlawful use of employee’s funds and the potential reckless trading by a custodian of taxpayers’ assets.”

No more bailouts

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s experts estimated that SAPO’s debt was now well over R1 billion when including obligations to other creditors, which meant a further bailout would not make any commercial sense and should be scrutinised by the public if considered.

SAPO has repeatedly told the government it would need further funding to complete its turnaround plan.

According to the experts, directors’ duties at state-owned companies were entrenched in South African common law and codified and extended in the Companies Act, 71 of 2008.

“Directors are required to act in accordance with their fiduciary duties, with proper purpose and in the best interests of their companies, including a duty to exercise care, skill and diligence to promote company success through independent judgment,” they explained.

“Failure to properly perform the duties of directors may render a director personally liable to pay monetary damages. Furthermore, directors can be declared delinquent or even face criminal sanction for reckless trading and contravention of the Companies Act.”

In addition, if the board determines that a company is in financial distress, the directors must either adopt a resolution to commence with business rescue or give written notice to each of the entity’s creditors, employees, trade unions, and shareholders with the reasons for not entering voluntary business rescue.

“Failure to adhere to provisions as set out in the Companies Act could result in a director being held personally liable for all the debts of a company,” the experts warned.

If the directors are found to be reckless, they could also be held criminally liable.

The experts also pointed out that the SCA had suggested the non-payment of the contributions constituted an unfair labour practice.

If taken up successfully in litigation in line with the Labour Relations Act, it could worsen SAPO’s existing financial woes.

MyBroadband contacted the Post Office for feedback on Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s comments.

“The Post Office is studying the outcomes of the case and will issue a statement in due course,” a spokesperson stated.

Now read: South Africa could shelve plan for national cellular network