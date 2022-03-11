South Africa asked to mediate in Russia-Ukraine war — Ramaphosa

South Africa has been “approached to play a mediation role” in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa said after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa said on Twitter that he had spoken to Putin to “gain an understanding of the situation that was unfolding between Russia and Ukraine.”

He conveyed his belief that the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiation.

“President Putin appreciated our balanced approach,” Ramaphosa said on Twitter.

“We believe this position enables both parties to subject the conflict to mediation and negotiation. Based on our relations with the Russian Federation and as a member of BRICS, South Africa has been approached to play a mediation role.”

A spokesman for South Africa’s presidency didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg’s text messages requesting comment.