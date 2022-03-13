Bad news about ending South Africa’s state of disaster

Disagreements within South Africa’s government could delay the scrapping of the national state of disaster, as officials and ministers argue over how to manage the coronavirus in the future.

According to the Sunday Times, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet on Monday, 14 March 2022, to discuss the regulations necessary to end the state of disaster. The meeting was initially scheduled for Sunday, 13 March 2022.

The NCCC meeting was delayed to allow more time for its members to work out the appropriate regulations.

Once officials have agreed upon the regulations, they will be gazetted and communicated to the nation via a presidential address.

Sources close to the matter told the Sunday Times that the disagreements stem from concerns over the amount of power the department of health will have once the state of disaster is lifted.

“There is disagreement over what needs to be done. There is a feeling that the current proposals leave too many powers in the hands of the minister of health,” said an anonymous source.

As a result, NCCC officials and ministers have had to draft regulations that place authority with the entire council rather than one specific department or minister.

Another insider told the Sunday Times that, following Monday’s meeting, President Cyril Ramaphosa would likely announce an extension of the state of disaster if the relevant regulations have not been finalised.

Ramaphosa addressed the media on Saturday. He explained that he wanted to lift the state of disaster in the most logical way possible.

“It will not be heavy-duty, it will be light duty so that we are able to manage this pandemic going forward,” he said.

“People should not stress too much about this, we are finding the best way possible of bringing a logical conclusion to this state of disaster.”

We are looking into ending the State of National Disaster, but we must ensure that we have the necessary health measures in place to help us effectively manage the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/gNlh07VjpI — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 12, 2022

According to a senior government official, there is a drive for the requirement of a PCR test to be dropped for travellers arriving in South Africa.

With hopes of boosting the tourism sector, the argument is that fully vaccinated travellers should not be required to submit PCR test results.

“You can’t say you want to resuscitate the economy but continue asking for PCR tests. It defeats the purpose,” the official said.

South Africa’s tourism industry has pleaded with the government for months to remove the PCR test requirement.

Following several extensions to the national state of disaster, the Solidarity Movement launched legal action to bring it to an end.

The movement, which includes Solidarity and AfriForum, said there is no reason for the current state of disaster to remain in effect.

“AfriForum has already taken on several of the government’s outrageous measures, including the curfew regulations, state quarantine camps and the ban on religious gatherings,” AfriForum campaign manager, Jacques Broodryk, said.

“The time has come for the state of disaster to be lifted in its entirety.”

Medical experts such as Wits vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi, and Groote Schuur hospital infectious diseases head Marc Mendelson, have agreed with some of Solidarity’s statements.

Several experts have said that South Africa should end the state of disaster while keeping specific measures in place, such as requiring face masks in crowded indoor areas.

They would also like to see the government focus on rolling out vaccines and booster shots to the most at-risk groups.

The South African government began dismantling the national state of disaster in November 2021. To achieve this, Ramaphosa said governemnt has to incorporate epidemic public health measures into standard regulations under the National Health Act.

Health minister Joe Phaahla must make regulations under the National Health Act to regulate aspects including mask-wearing, social distancing, gatherings, and vaccinations.

“We know that [vaccines] prevent severe disease and hospitalisation. We also know that the coronavirus will be with us for the long term,” Ramaphosa stated during his address to the nation in November 2021.