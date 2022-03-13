Former communications minister lands job at World Bank

Former South African communications minister Ayanda Dlodlo is expected to resign from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet and move to the US to work for the World Bank.

Citing an anonymous government insider, the Sunday Times reported, Dlodlo could move to her position as an executive director representing the three African countries on the World Bank board as soon as April 2022.

The insider explained that Dlodlo was introduced to the World Bank in 2021 and that she wouldn’t make the move until the summit in April had concluded.

They added that certain hold-ups, such as the issue of rebuilding trust between employer and public sector unions, had to be addressed before Dlodlo could take up the position.

Department of public service and administration ministers and the National Treasury would discuss Dlodlo’s departure once these hold-ups had been resolved.

The position at the World Bank is rotational, and Kathu Todani is currently the South African alternate executive director.

South Africa occupies one of three seats for Africa on the World Bank board. Representatives from Nigeria and Angola occupy the others.

Each country’s representative serves as the executive director for Africa for two years, followed by another two as the alternate executive director.

South Africa’s Khathu Todani currently serves as the alternate executive director, while Angola holds the executive director position.

Mmamoloko Kubayi replaced Dlodlo as communications minister as part of Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle in October 2017.

She was appointed as the minister for home affairs during the reshuffle. Dlodlo served as the communications minister from 30 March 2017 to 17 October the same year.

From June 2019 to August 2021, Dlodlo was South Africa’s Minister for State Security.

Since August 2021, Dlodlo has served as South Africa’s Minister for Public Service and Administration. Her move to the World Bank would see her resign from the position.

Dlodlo’s appointment as public service and administration minister followed calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack his security cluster ministers after failing to adequately respond to the looting and violence that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021.

While businesses were vandalised and burnt and people were dying, Dlodlo and her counterpart in the police ministry commended their departments for the excellent work to prevent and manage the looting and violence.