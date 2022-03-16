SAP ordered to repay over R400 million for unlawful contracts

The Special Tribunal of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has ordered multinational technology firm Systems Applications Products (SAP) to repay R413 million to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

The amount forms part of two software license and support agreement contracts concluded between the department and SAP to the value of more than R1 billion, which were declared constitutionally invalid and set aside by the tribunal.

“The Special Tribunal order follows an intensive investigation by the SIU in the affairs of DWS, which revealed that the department irregularly concluded software license and support agreements between 2015 and 2016 with SAP,” a statement by the department explained.

“The SIU confronted DWS and SAP with evidence of wrongdoing, and by agreement, the SIU together with DWS and SAP declared the contracts invalid and unlawful.”

“The agreement was made the order of the Special Tribunal.”

SAP must now repay DWS R413 million of the R1.036 billion in software license contracts.

“The R413 million represents the total amount paid by DWS to SAP pursuant to the 2015 and 2016 software license and support contracts,” the department said.

SAP was also ordered to pay the department R263,282,173.78 within five days of the date of the order, while the remaining amount must be paid after the tribunal’s determination of whether any additional amount should be deducted from the amount due.

“The disputed amount of approximately R83 million for third party costs incurred by SAP and the no-profit principle will be adjudicated on by the Special Tribunal and a further order made as to the repayment of any portion of the R83 million to DWS,” the department said.

As part of the order, DWS may not use any software licenced under the 2015 and 2016 agreements.

The SIU and DWS welcomed the order. They said it sent a strong message to officials and companies doing business with the State that collusion and unethical business practice would not be rewarded.

SAP also welcomed the agreement, and it would continue to supply and maintain the department’s software investment.

The SIU has also made disciplinary referrals to the department against two of its senior officials.

“The SIU was informed that disciplinary action against one senior official has been concluded, and judgment is expected within this week, while the DWS is considering disciplinary action against the other official,” the department stated.

The unit has also referred evidence pointing towards criminality to the National Prosecuting Authority, Asset Forfeiture Unit and South African Revenue Service.