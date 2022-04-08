South Africa to spend R154 million to fight Indian Ocean pirates

South Africa’s government extended a defence force mission to help combat piracy and other illicit activity in the Indian Ocean.

Addressing the presiding officers of Parliament, president Cyril Ramaphosa said the 12-month extension, which will run until the end of March next year, will involve 200 personnel and is expected to cost R154 million ($10.5 million), in a letter made public on 8 April 2022.

“The extension, effective from 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2023, is done per the provisions of section 201(2) (c) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, read with section 93 of the Defence Act, 2002 (Act No 42 of 2002),” Ramaphosa wrote.

While piracy off Africa’s coastline has mainly been concentrated near Somalia and, more recently, offshore West Africa, ships have also been targeted in Mozambican waters.

South Africa has conducted patrols in the Mozambican channel to help protect trade vessels since 2011.

The letter from the president will be brought to the attention of the Members of Parliament through parliament’s official publications.

Reporting with Bloomberg.

