Communications minister scores R29,000 Samsung smartphone from Telkom

Telkom gifted communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, valued at R29,000, and a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, valued at R6,000.

This was revealed in parliament’s latest Register for Members’ Interests report, which disclosed the financial interests, benefits, and gifts received by South Africa’s government representatives.

Telkom’s only other gift was a Samsung Galaxy A72 valued at R9,000, given to deputy communications minister Philly Mapulane.

Samsung gave the deputy minister in the Presidency, Pinky Kekana, a R44,000 Galaxy smartphone. Kekana did not specify the model.

It was the only gift from Samsung declared by ministers of parliament (MPs).

Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Member’s Interests said it makes South African MPs declare the gifts and benefits they received to build trust and confidence in parliament through transparency.

Every MP must disclose substantial gifts received, company holdings, and ownership of shares.

MyBroadband looked at gifts received by MPs from tech companies during the reporting period.

Huawei gave four gifts to MPs, including two P40 Pro 5G smartphones.

These went to human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and deputy police minister Cassel Mathale. Each smartphone was valued at R15,999.

South Africa’s deputy minister of finance, David Masondo, received a R13,999 Huawei Mate Pro smartphone from the Chinese tech giant, while Zweli Mkhize was gifted a Huawei P smartphone valued at R1,500.

The table below presents a summary of gifts declared by MPs.