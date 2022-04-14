Health regulations to replace lockdown rules — public comment deadline extended

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla has extended the deadline for public comments on amendments to the Regulations Relating to the Surveillance and the Control of Notifiable Medical Conditions to 24 April 2022.

The amendment aims to replace regulations enacted under South Africa’s national state of disaster to manage the Covid–19 pandemic.

Phaahla first published the proposed amendments in the Government Gazette on 15 March. The initial comment deadline was tomorrow — 15 April 2022.

South Africa lifted its state of disaster at midnight on 5 April, 750 days after it was first declared on 16 March 2020.

However, certain rules remain in effect for another 30 days — until 5 May 2022.

These include mandatory mask-wearing in indoor public spaces, one-metre physical distancing, restrictions on public gatherings, and vaccine or Covid–19 test requirements for international travellers.

Phaahla’s proposed regulations would make several of these provisions permanent, including:

Mandatory medical examinations, isolation, and treatments for people with notifiable medical conditions, with an option to self-isolate for those with Internet access

Mandatory face masks for indoor gatherings and public transport

1-metre physical distancing

Employers to encourage work-from-home where necessary and restrict face-to-face meetings

Travellers entering and leaving South Africa must have a vaccine certificate, or a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours

Hand sanitisers must be placed at all entrances of public places to promote hand hygiene

Restrictions on funeral attendance — During Covid–19, funerals are limited to 100 people.

Restrictions on night vigils and after-funeral gatherings — Banned during Covid–19

Restrictions on attendance at other gatherings — 50% of venue capacity, if attendees have vaccine certificates. Without proof of vaccination, attendance is limited to 1,000 indoors and 2,000 outdoors.

By extending the public comment period, Phaahla effectively gives officials ten days to finalise the regulations after the deadline lapses.

The ten days include a weekend and a public holiday on 2 May.