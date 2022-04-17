R480 million wasted — 300 new state vehicles left to rust

Rustenburg’s municipality has over 300 state vehicles worth almost R500 million it hasn’t used due to a court battle over a suspected irregular tender.

Sunday newspaper Rapport reports the vehicles, which include bakkies, sedans, cargo and garbage trucks, forklifts and road works, have been gathering dust at the municipality’s workshop grounds since 2018.

Among the vehicles stored inside the workshop are a BMW, several Volkswagens, and an assortment of different Nissan bakkies, while numerous trucks, forklifts, and tractors are parked outside.

Municipal officials are concerned about the weathering of the vehicles, noting that some had already had parts and wheels stripped.

The municipality acquired the vehicles from Durban-based KSP Group for an initial fee of R141 million in 2018.

As part of the agreement, Rustenburg was supposed to make three further payments by end-2019.

However, it stopped payments in June 2019 after the Auditor-General picked up potential irregularities in the tender — three of the companies involved had the same directors.

After the municipality suspended payments, the KSP Group launched an urgent court application in the Mahikeng High Court to force Rustenburg to pay. It also protested that the city was supposedly still using the cars.

Rustenburg stopped using the vehicles and asked the court to set aside the contract, stating it would lose R100 million that it must urgently use for service delivery in Rustenburg.

KSP declined to provide comment to Rapport pending the outcome of the case.

Citing sources, City Press reported the municipality and KSP Group were close to reaching an out-of-court settlement.

In recent years there have been numerous incidents of alleged corruption relating to vehicle purchases at several municipalities.

However, these incidents are usually of the “cars-for-contracts” variety, where high-ranking officials were caught getting luxury cars as kickbacks from tender bidders in exchange for giving them preference.

Most recently, the Hawks seized a R1.4-million Mercedes-Benz GLE 350d of the Limpopo Mogalakwena local municipality’s former technical manager.

A Daily Maverick investigation also revealed that the Dipaleseng mayor received a high-end Toyota bakkie bought by two tenderpreneurs in exchange for a three-year security contract.

These are just two of a plethora of news reports of such cases that are surfacing on an almost monthly basis.

National government

The abuse of state funds for vehicles at a national level has also drawn the taxpayers’ ire.

This was recently brought to the fore after several departments responded to questions from the Democratic Alliance about the official cars they had bought for ministers and deputy ministers.

They revealed that the government spent around R19 million on 24 luxury cars between 2019 and 2021, while the country’s unemployment surged and the economy stumbled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several of the cars bought came close to the R800,000 limit to which the ministerial handbook entitles ministers and deputy ministers.

The cap was initially R700,000 but was later supposedly increased by R100,000 through a directive from National Treasury.

Despite the cap, cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma claims she got approval from Treasury to purchase her Volvo XC60 for R806,700 — the most expensive purchase disclosed.

It was followed by the BMW 5-series bought by DTIC deputy minister Fikile Majola, which cost R799,000.