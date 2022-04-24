“Era of bailouts” for SABC, Post Office, Eskom at an end — ANC plan

The African National Congress (ANC) is considering the viability of several state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and it wants its members to decide on which ones to keep, merge, or privatise.

This is according to the Sunday Times, citing an ANC draft discussion document, which also reportedly stated the ruling party would give no more bailouts to failing SOEs.

“The era of bailouts for SOEs is over. It is not sustainable,” the report quoted the document as saying.

It revealed that delegates at the conference would discuss the future of SOEs, including South African Airways (SAA), the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the South African Post Office (SAPO), and Eskom.

It also says the ANC anticipates job losses will rise as SOEs cannot continue to operate in their current forms but added that workers would be assisted in finding new income.

This includes reskilling and redeploying workers whose jobs are at risk and helping with seed capital for workers to establish their own small, medium, and micro-enterprises.

According to the document, Eskom and SAA are the main culprits when it comes to government bailouts.

The ANC’s stance in the discussion document mirrors finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement that government would take a “tough love” approach towards SOEs.

The minister said that SOEs would need to develop their own plans to decrease their reliance on South Africa’s public funds.

“For this reason, SOEs need to develop and implement [their own] sustainable turnaround plans,” Godongwana said.

“To reduce their continuing demands on South Africa’s public resources, the National Treasury will outline the criteria for government funding of state-owned companies, during the upcoming financial year.”

“This…is what we mean by tough love,” the minister added.

However, Godongwana explained that Eskom specifically would receive continued support from government, and that the National Treasury was developing a plan to deal with the power utility’s financial situation.

“To date, Eskom has been provided with R136 billion to pay off its debt with a further R88 billion until 2025/26,” Godongwana stated.

“We acknowledge, however, that Eskom is faced with a large amount of debt that remains a challenge to service without assistance.”

Looking at SAA, South Africa’s flag carrier suspended operations and was placed under business rescue in September 2020.

Its administrators were set to decide whether to sell or liquidate the airline if it did not receive a R10.5 billion bailout from the government.

SAA relaunched in August 2021 after concluding its business rescue and receiving a substantial bailout.

The Post Office’s financial situation is also dire. It can’t pay rent and was taken to task for not paying workers’ pension fund and medical aid contributions.

SAPO put several properties up for auction earlier in 2022 to reduce its debt.

However, with municipal and landlord debt of around R304 million, the minimum proceeds from the auctions — R23.2 million — would cover only 8% of what it owes.

Communication minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that in addition to its outstanding rent and utility bills, as of 10 February, the state-owned postal service had also run up municipal debt of R915,000 for unpaid water and electricity.

As part of a strategy to turn SAPO around, Ntshavheni published proposed amendments to the Post Office Act last week.

It aims to expand the postal agency’s mandate to include logistics and ecommerce services.

It would also allow the Post Office to reduce the number of services it offers in areas with no demand and charge higher fees in certain places — subject to regulatory approval.

The postal service is also hoping to enforce a monopoly on parcels under 1kg, which it says is granted by the Post Office Act.

However, it does not appear that the Post Office wants to take over all such deliveries from private couriers but wants them to pay an “agency fee” for the privilege.