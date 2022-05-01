Gwede Mantashe’s supporters want Eskom CEO André de Ruyter fired

Political allies of energy minister Gwede Mantashe want Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer fired.

That is according to the DA member Benedicta van Minnen, who spoke to Rapport following a heated exchange between the Standing Committee of Public Accounts (Scopa) and Eskom on Friday, 22 April 2022.

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa asked Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso to leave a meeting after she said the board and De Ruyter would not be a “fall guy” for the ANC-ked government’s failures.

Mavuso stated that while they would account for their own mistakes, the current Eskom board and executive inherited the utility’s historical mountain of debt and generation problems.

Hlengwa — an IFP member and its national spokesperson — and ANC Scopa member Bheki Hadebe took issue with her statements.

Mavuso responded by saying she was only stating the facts, after which Hlengwa told Mavuso to behave herself or leave the meeting.

She opted for the latter, but as she was exiting, Hlengwa fired a parting shot and accused Mavuso of engaging in “politics of the gutter”.

With video footage of the occasion quickly trending online, Hlengwa came under fire from the public and opposition parties, with the DA calling for a parliamentary investigation into his conduct.

After initially defending his stance, he announced on Tuesday that he would apologise to Mavuso following a meeting of the IFP’s national executive committee (NEC), who had said he could have handled the situation better.

The Sunday Times reported that certain members of the IFP felt he had shielded the ANC over its Eskom failures.

The DA’s Van Minnen said Eskom’s presentation regarding progress at its Medupi and Kusile power plants was excellent. They also answered all Scopa’s questions thoroughly.

She also explained that Eskom had only met 9 out of the 23 recommendations Scopa made to help turn the utility around because the remaining 14 were being handled on an ongoing basis.

For example, Eskom has opened 104 criminal cases with the police, while only 12 people have been charged.

Van Minnen told Rapport that Mavuso did not insult Scopa but appeared to be sick and tired that some members of the ANC created chaos in previous meetings with Eskom.

She said it was evident that certain Scopa members had an agenda which included getting De Ruyter and Oberholzer fired from the utility.

Van Minnen also agreed these members might have been supporting energy minister Gwede Mantashe on this front.

Mantashe has been a staunch supporter of coal mining and coal power stations and seemingly resisted more renewable Independent Power Producers playing a more prominent role in South Africa’s electricity supply.

His position goes against the vision of Eskom’s current leadership, which is increasingly pushing for privately-generated renewables like wind and solar to supply the grid.

Mantashe has also bumped heads with Eskom in the controversial Karpowerships saga, berating the utility for stalling the project as it refuses to sign any long-term power purchasing agreements without further clarity on gas costs.

Energy expert Chris Yelland previously told MyBroadband that South Africa’s coal industry had powerful vested interests.

“There are many new black-owned companies which have mortgaged their future by buying up old coal assets — the assets coal majors have been divesting themselves of,” he said.

For example, there was an entire industry of trucking coal from coal mines to power stations.