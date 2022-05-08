Zuma parole appeal delayed by email error

Former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole appeal is unlikely to be heard before mid-August due to an email error, reports the Sunday Times.

Following a judgement from the high court in December that Zuma’s medical parole should be set aside and he should be returned to prison, the former president was granted leave to appeal by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Zuma has remained out of prison since and would only be required to return to prison if his appeal fails.

The Sunday Times reported that former SCA registrar Paul Myburgh incorrectly informed the DA and the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) via email that the court could not accommodate appeal proceedings until June.

Myburgh reportedly informed the parties that SCA President Mandisa Maya had said the court could not accommodate the appeal proceedings within its second term — which runs until end-May.

In truth, Maya had sent an email to Myburgh which stated, “It can be heard in May. We can’t issue directives until they tell us when they can file the record.”

This miscommunication is likely to delay when the Supreme Court can hear Zuma’s parole appeal by several months.

While there are still spots available for the appeal to be heard in May, it is unlikely that all legal teams will be able to prepare their arguments in time.

This means the appeal is more likely to be held in the following term, which begins on 15 August.

Second e-mail mistake

This is not the first time that a communication issue involving Maya and Myburgh has delayed the appeal.

The DA and HSF had initially asked for the appeal to be heard during the court’s first term of 2022, which starts in February.

This was because, according to the DA’s attorneys, the usual timeline for such an appeal would result in the final verdict being given after Zuma’s original term of imprisonment would otherwise have ended.

This would have given Zuma’s team the ability to argue that his term had been served — albeit under medical parole conditions.

The HSF’s attorneys also highlighted that the Constitutional Court and High Court had treated Zuma’s case urgently because this case was “critical from the perspective of safeguarding and promoting the rule of law.”

In response, Myburgh mailed back in December that the request for the appeal to be heard in the first term of 2022 had been declined by Maya.

This was said to be because “no reasons were advanced in the correspondence why the matter must be heard out of turn.”

Maya told the Sunday Times the first emails that included the arguments for urgency never reached her. She only saw subsequent correspondence between Myburgh and the lawyers.

Myburgh has since admitted that “it seems that the letter of 22 December was not acknowledged by the President [Maya].”

In February, Maya asked Myburgh if any further progress had been made regarding the matter, and told him that the case could be heard in May. That was when he sent the email with the mistake about the May date.