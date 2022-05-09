Soccer boss sues ex-Bafana Bafana team manager over Facebook posts

City Press reports that the South African Football Association (SAFA) and its president Danny Jordaan are suing former Bafana Bafana team manager Levy Ramajoe for R3.5 million.

SAFA and Jordaan filed papers on 29 April at the Johannesburg High Court claiming that Ramajoe defamed both parties in a series of Facebook posts.

According to the court documents, SAFA and Jordaan asked Ramajoe to apologise on Facebook for his statements.

Ramajoe said he was allowed to express his opinion on Jordaan as he is a public figure.

He confirmed receipt of the court summons and said he also had the right to file a notice of my intention to defend.

“I’m talking to my senior lawyers about a way forward,” said Ramajoe.

The papers detail the posts made by Ramajoe, which Jordaan and SAFA argue are defamatory.

The first post discussed former vice-presidents of SAFA who had left under Jordaan’s tenure:

“Nonexisting correlation between these people is the fact that they’re all former Danny’s lieutenants and allegiances. “Formers because they had couched different opinions or questioned Danny ‘Jamnandas’ Jordaan’s decisions, not suggestions. It’s alleged that Danny ‘Jamnandas’ Jordaan’s lips are allergic to and unfamiliar with [the word] ‘suggestion’, but he makes decisions and his decisions are final and can’t be appealed.”

Ramajoe also allegedly urged SAFA’s national executive committee to stop Jordaan from running for a third presidential term.

“It’s been alleged that Danny ‘Jamnandas’ Jordaan is corrupt and has allegedly raped, but in my world, he remains innocent until proven otherwise… “Factually he is, however, old (70 years old) and his 2022 vision is nearing the end, without achieving a single element.”

According to SAFA and Jordaan’s papers, Ramajoe’s statements intended to cause harm to the reputation of both parties by suggesting that they “are unethical and dishonest, that they are thieves and involved in maladministration of the organisation, and that they lack integrity.”

The R3.5 million for which the parties are suing comprise R2 million for SAFA’s damages and R1.5 million for damages suffered by Jordaan.

They also request the court force Ramajoe to send proof that these posts have been removed from Facebook.

Image credit: Eric Miller / World Economic Forum. Reproduced under CC BY-SA 2.0.