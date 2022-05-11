Post Office drops R350 grant to shorten branch queues

The South African Post Office (Sapo) will no longer pay beneficiaries of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R350 grant at its branches.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Post Office said this move would result in shorter queues at its branches.

“The new round of applications for the SRD grant has opened. The application app now includes an option where beneficiaries can receive their grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave merchant,” Sapo said.

The Post Office has encouraged beneficiaries to opt for this option, as branches will no longer pay out SRD grants.

“If you have already reapplied for your SRD grant, you can still select the option to collect your grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave,” it said.

“Log on to https://srd.sassa.gov.za and respond to the security SMS you receive on your phone. You can then include merchants in your application and submit the updated application.”

“Beneficiaries must have their own cell number to withdraw their grant at supermarkets. If you do not have your own number, it is best to get your own SIM card and use that number to apply for your grant. You can also change your cell number on the above website.”

Beneficiaries will be assisted to reset card pins at the cash pay points and the card can then be used at merchants at ATMs.

South African Social Security Agency beneficiaries who receive their old age, disability or child grants can still collect their grants from any Post Office branch.