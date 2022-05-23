Top government executive salaries â€” Roads agency CEO takes home R9.4 million

Top executives at South African government agencies and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are paid large sums of money annually, with one earning nearly R9.4 million in the 2020/21 financial year.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) CEO, Makhosini Msibi, was paid R9,387,523 between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2022 â€” working out to a monthly salary of around R782,000.

MyBroadband compared the salaries of top executives from a range of South African SOEs, including the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), State Information Technology Agency (SITA), Films and Publications Board (FPB), PetroSA, and Eskom.

Our comparison found that the top executives at these entities were paid salaries ranging from R1.7 million to R9.4 million.

According to the RTMC’s annual report, Msibi was paid the hefty salary during a period when the entity’s profits almost halved. The RTMC’s “surplus for the year” dropped 47.5%, from R255 million in 2020 to R134 million in 2021.

After the RTMC’s Msibi, Eskom CEO AndrÃ© de Ruyter earned the second-highest salary at R7,138,000 million. The power utility recorded a loss of R18.9 billion over the same period.

CEO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Madoda Mxakwe, takes third place with a salary of R5,753,000 as of 31 March 2021.

The SABC reported a net loss of R530 million, and that revenue declined by 12% to R4.97 billion over the financial year. It noted that TV licence revenue continued falling, dropping to R788 million over the same period.

State-owned tech companies: Top executive salaries Company Name Position Salary RTMC Makhosini Msibi CEO R9,387,523 Eskom AndrÃ© de Ruyter CEO R7,138,000 SABC Madoda Mxakwe CEO R5,753,000 Sentech Mlamli Booi CEO R4,674,000 RTIA Japh Chuwe CEO R4,593,212 PetroSA Kholly Zono COO R3,801,000 Sita Luvuyo Keyise CEO R3,683,000 RAF Collins Letsaolo CEO R2,979,000 Broadband Infraco Andrew Matseke CEO R2,833,000 Icasa Willington Ngwepe CEO R2,700,201 Nersa Nomalanga Sithole CEO R2,637,760 Technology Innovation Agency Patrick Krappie CEO R2,492,000 FPB Abongile Mashele COO R1,734,000

The RTIA’s CEO, Japh Chuwe, received R4,593,212 between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021.

The RTMC and RTIA have been in the spotlight for exorbitant salaries, with the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) calling for urgent inquiries into their operational and financial affairs.

“The mandate of the RTMC is not being fulfilled, and the high remuneration of executives and board members grossly exceeds private sector norms for companies of similar size,” the AA stated.

“For instance, the CEO of the RTMC, Adv Makhosini Msibi’s total remuneration in 2020 was R9.8m, in spite of adverse findings by the Auditor-General in respect of the RTMC’s management.”

Referring to the RTIA, the AA said that its Registrar and CEO were paid remunerations of just less than R10.9 million in 2020. The RTIA’s Chuwe was fired in November 2021.

COO of the Films and Publications Board (FPB), Abongile Mashele, received the smallest remuneration package of the executives compared. She took home R1,734,000 during the 2020/21 financial year.

Another COO, Kholly Zono of PetroSA, also brought in the highest annual salary at their organisation, earning R3,801,000.