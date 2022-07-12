SARS closes 18 branches over a wage strike

12 July 2022

The South Africa Revenue Service (SARS) has announced that 18 of its tax branches would not be in operation on Tuesday as its staff embark on a wage strike.

In a statement, SARS said: “(We) apologise for any inconvenience caused, but due to Industrial Action taking place across SARS, we are experiencing delays in servicing our taxpayers.”

The revenue collector urged the public to continue to make use of its digital services during this time.

SARS staff first embarked on strike in May, when labour and the employer could not settle on a wage agreement.

According to reports, unions have rejected a proposed wage increase of 1.39%.

In May, SARS said it simply did not have the resources to meet the labour demand of CPI plus 7%.

The following tax branches and customs offices are closed:

Gauteng

  • Edenvale
  • Benoni
  • Randfontein
  • Springs
  • Boksburg

KwaZulu-Natal

  • Richardsbay
  • Pietermaritzburg
  • Durban

Western Cape

  • Cape Town
  • Mitchells Plain
  • Paarl
  • Beaufort West

Mpumalanga

  • Mbombela

Eastern Cape

  • Mthatha
  • Uitenhage
  • East London

Northern Cape and Free State

  • Upington
  • Qachas (Border post)

Now read: Ramaphosa faces calls to resign

Share your thoughts: SARS closes 18 branches over a wage …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
SARS closes 18 branches over a wage strike