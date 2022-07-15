Denel disaster — Vehicles and office furniture auctioned off to pay salaries

Trade union Solidarity held the first of several auctions aimed at recovering millions in outstanding salaries owed to Denel employees.

The assets were seized earlier this year after the state-owned company failed to comply with a court order that it pay R90 million in outstanding salaries to employees who were members of Solidarity.

The entity has been struggling to pay the salaries of working employees for two years due to severe mismanagement and corruption.

All the while, it has continued paying the full salaries of the same executives suspended over alleged corruption.

The first auction saw assets from the Denel Land Systems division go up for bid at the company’s Lyttelton Campus in Pretoria on Friday, 15 July 2022.

A number of passenger and utility vehicles and various office equipment were on offer, including:

1 x Chevrolet Aveo

3 x Nissan NP200

1 x Toyota Conquest

4 x Toyota Hilux

1 x Toyota Venture

3 x Volkswagen Polos

1 x Manitou forklift

1 x TCM forklift

1 x LG Plasma TV

1 x boardroom table + 10 x black leather chairs

4 x office tables + 4 x filing cabinets

8 x grey couches

1 x Kevlinator bar fridge

The union had estimated it would be able to recoup between R600,000 and R700,000 from these assets but managed winning bids totalling R1.7 million on the day.

Some of the Volkswagen Polos auctioned off received winning bids of more than R120,000.

There was also a single-cab Hilux bakkie auctioned at more than R160,000, while the winning bid for an old Toyota Venture was R79,000. The boardroom table and its chairs went for R16,000.

“Sad day”

Solidarity defence and aerospace sector coordinator Derik Mans said the union would decide how to distribute the R1.7 million amongst its members next week.

“It’s a sad day. We definitely did not want to continue with any auction processes,” Mans stated.

“We really hoped that the shareholder, and by extension, the Denel board, settle these items before it came to an auction.”

Mans told MyBroadband that although some people had called for the auctioning of weapons and military equipment to get more money, some of these could not legally be auctioned to the public as they were tied to national key point legislation.

Mans said that Solidarity was hoping that Denel would “come to the party”, but it was not holding its breath with the entity’s board under the leadership of Gloria Serobe.

However, Mans praised Denel restructuring officer Riaz Saloojee for trying to reach an amicable solution.

Salojee returned to the company at the start of June 2022 after he was forced out as CEO in 2015 by close associates of the Gupta family.

During his years at the head of the once-revered arms and vehicle manufacturer, he oversaw Denel’s order book growing to more than R40 billion.

Denel also received clean audits from the Auditor-General while Salojee was CEO.

“We place a lot of trust [in], and we commend Riaz Saloojee, who was attempting to broker a deal during the week to stop these auctions,” Mans said.

“But we do believe his hands will be tied behind his back if he needs to continue to work under the current board.”

According to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry findings, Denel was one of the companies worst hit by corruption under state capture by the Gupta family and their associates.

Earlier this week, MyBroadband learnt that the company had even failed to provide employees with IRP5 income certificates to complete their tax obligations.

Solidarity previously also said that most Denel divisions had not paid employees’ tax to Sars, despite deducting it from their salaries.

The entity owes around R636 million in salaries, including employees who are not members of Solidarity.

