Regulator blows R3.6 million on useless app

Two forensic investigations into the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) have found that the body spent millions of rand on an app that never worked, reports the City Press.

The reports also found that suspended CEO Mamodupi Mohlala disregarded the appropriate supply chain management processes when she procured the app.

Malatji & Co Attorneys found that R3.6 million was paid to software company Rural Brand Technologies (RBT) to develop the mobile app that never worked.

The report recommends that the PPRA stop using the RBT app and that all implicated employees — including Mohlala — be disciplined.

“It is clear from the information provided to us … that the application is not functional. As a result, RBT’s performance in relation to the agreement is defective and, as such, there is no basis for the PPRA to make any further payments to RBT,” said the report.

The investigators also found that there had not been a competitive bid process before RBT was appointed, and Mohlala had instead tried to follow an unsolicited bid route.

“However, the PPRA did not follow the unsolicited bid process as set out in practice note 11,” explained Malatji & Co Attorneys.

“This is because the proposal did not meet the requirements set out in the practice note, nor did the PPRA undertake the evaluation process set out therein. It is on this basis that the PPRA was required to reject the proposal by RBT.”

Mohlala has denied these allegations:

“I deny all the allegations of procurement irregularities resulting in irregular and/or fruitless and wasteful expenditure. I will respond to all these claims in the appropriate forum or at the disciplinary hearing.”

Pension fund problems

Mohlala was initially suspended for multiple allegations — including non-compliance with the Pension Fund Act.

The second set of investigators, Kettle Consulting, has now found that Mohlala had instructed the PPRA’s HR department to stop deducting five employees’ pension fund contributions to boost their salaries.

“It appears the CEO had not read the rules of the fund before making this instruction,” said Kettle Consulting.

The investigators found that this has incurred R160,801 in penalties for not paying these contributions.

Kettle Consulting also found that Mohlala inflated the number of Namibian delegates who had attended a group of meetings.

“We established that the total number of persons who attended the meetings over the two days were three Namibian delegates and not more than 30 executive and management committee members,” said Kettle Consulting’s report.

The regulator’s accountant had refused to sign for the payment to host these individuals because the service provider had catered for 120 people, as the invoice stated.

“However, the CEO insisted that the invoice was correct with a number of 120 people,” said Kettle Consulting.

Disaster at Denel

This is far from the first instance of mismanagement and corruption significantly affecting public entities.

State-owned company Denel is in the process of having its motor vehicles auctioned to pay the R90 million in outstanding salaries to employees who are members of Solidarity.

Despite failing to pay these salaries for two years, the state-owned company continued to pay the full salaries of executives suspended over alleged corruption.

The first auction took place Friday, 15 July, and saw several passenger and utility vehicles, as well as office equipment, being made available, including:

1 x Chevrolet Aveo

3 x Nissan NP200

1 x Toyota Conquest

4 x Toyota Hilux

1 x Toyota Venture

3 x Volkswagen Polos

1 x Manitou forklift

1 x TCM forklift

1 x LG Plasma TV

1 x boardroom table + 10 x black leather chairs

4 x office tables + 4 x filing cabinets

8 x grey couches

1 x Kevlinator bar fridge

“It’s a sad day. We definitely did not want to continue with any auction processes,” said Solidarity defence and aerospace sector coordinator Derik Mans.

“We really hoped that the shareholder, and by extension, the Denel board, settle these items before it came to an auction.”