Former municipal manager arrested for awarding R215-million IT tender

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has announced the arrest of Theletsi Roger Nkhumise for the alleged irregular award of a R215-million IT tender.

Nkhumise was a municipal manager of the largely rural Moretele Municipality in the North West and allegedly contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Among the notable locations in the municipality is the Carousel Casino and hotel at its south-eastern edge border.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said that Nkhumise was arrested on Friday and immediately appeared at the Moretele Regional Court.

“Nkhumise is accused of unlawfully appointing Flame IT Strategy to render ICT services to the Moretele Municipality,” Kganyago stated.

He explained that the municipality inherited the ICT services contract from the neighbouring Madibeng Local Municipality.

Madibeng contains the towns of Brits, Hartebeespoort, Ga-Rankuwa, Bafokeng, and Marikana.

It also houses South Africa’s main nuclear research centre at Pelindaba.

Kganyago said the SIU welcomes Nkhumise’s arrest.

“The arrest of Nkhumise follows an investigation conducted by the SIU, which revealed that the municipality increased the scope of work with two addendums to the original contract without following processes governing municipal procurement of goods and services,” he explained.

“Furthermore, the SIU investigation revealed that the price from that of the original contract between Madibeng Municipality and Flame IT are definitely not in sync with the pricing between Moretele Municipality and Flame IT.”

Madibeng paid Flame IT around R64 million for a similar service, he said.

“The SIU probe revealed that Moretele is paying way more than what Madibeng Municipality paid Flame IT for a similar service,” said Kganyago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the investigation, and the SIU referred evidence pointing to a criminal action to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

“The SIU has instituted a civil action in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside the contract,” Kganyago said.

“This will pave way for the State’s only anti-corruption, forensic investigation and civil litigation agency to recover financial losses suffered by the municipality due to negligence and corruption.”